30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards honoring Black excellence to world premiere on Juneteenth at 7pm ET

ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, the nation's popular entertainment television network serving African Americans, will present the 30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards -- a night of inspiration, history and crowd-rousing performances celebrating African American achievements and contributions on Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2022 Bounce Trumpet Awards will honor:

Courtney B. Vance (Excellence in Entertainment Award): Vance's debut in "Hamburger Hill" launched a prolific cinematic career that includes "The Hunt for Red October," "The Preacher's Wife" and "The Adventures of Huck Finn." His work in television includes "The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" for which he won an Emmy, Critics Choice and NAACP Image award.

Stan Lathan (Living Legend Award): Lathan launched HBO's groundbreaking "Def Comedy Jam," produced and directed comedy specials featuring Dave Chapelle , Cedric The Entertainer and much more in his storied career.

Zaila Avant -garde (Rising Star Award): The Louisiana native was the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner and the first Black American to win the academic competition. She also holds three basketball-related Guinness World Records.

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ( Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction): The senators from Georgia will be honored with this award, named after the founder of the Trumpet Awards, for succeeding against immense odds, fighting for change and working to improve the lives of all. Warnock has served as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for over 15 years (the former pulpit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ). Ossoff was mentored by civil rights legend and former Trumpet Award honoree Congressman John Lewis .

Princess Sarah Culberson (Impact Award): This award is given for demonstrating tremendous vision, leadership and innovation that has led to a positive impact on the community. Culberson and her brother founded the non-profit Sierra Leone Rising , which distributed aid during the 2014 Ebola outbreak and 2020's COVID-19 crisis and continues to raise funds for community growth.

Among the special guests paying tribute to this year's honorees are Wendell Pierce, Sanaa Lathan, JB Smoove and Tamron Hall. Musical performers include Tank, PJ Morton, Avery Wilson and more. The special was produced by Magic Lemonade Production Company

"It's fitting that we will honor Black excellence and achievement on a day that is a commemoration of such a significant moment in our history as African Americans," said Cheryle Harrison, head of Bounce. "We appreciate everyone's patience in our having to adjust this year's schedule. Health and safety are a priority for our guests, honorees and staff."

About the Trumpet Awards

The Bounce Trumpet Awards were conceived to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. Founded in 1992 by American Civil Rights leader Xernona Clayton, The Trumpet Awards were acquired by Bounce in 2016. The list of prestigious honorees includes Muhammad Ali, Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, Stevie Wonder, The African American Women of the U.S. Congress, Steve Harvey, Martin Luther King, III, Janelle Monáe and Spike Lee. For more information about past honorees, presenters, performers and information about The Bounce Trumpet Awards visit here.

