To Amplify Connection and Cultural Relevance Across Its Brands, Pernod Ricard USA Appoints Marketing Agencies Casanova//McCann, Che Creative, Titanium Worldwide LLC and PLAN C Agency

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pernod Ricard USA announced it has selected four agencies to support its storytelling and marketing efforts, to better represent Black, Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI), LGBTQ+ and Hispanic/Latino communities across the U.S. — Casanova//McCann, Che Creative, Titanium Worldwide LLC and PLAN C Agency. These partnerships are part of the company's larger commitment to invest in more inclusive marketing strategies overall. By partnering with minority-owned agencies that reflect these audiences and placing at least 2% of its media dollars into Black-owned businesses, Pernod Ricard is committed to diversifying its messaging across its entire brand portfolio.

"We're thrilled to partner with each of these agencies," said Daneyni Sanguinetti, Director of Cultural & Inclusive Marketing at Pernod Ricard USA. "With the cultural insights, creativity and passion they provide, we'll have an amazing opportunity to execute our brands' vision — to amplify more diverse voices, produce more authentic storytelling and truly connect with more consumers and communities through the spirit of conviviality."

Casanova//McCann is one of the leading Hispanic integrated communications agencies in the U.S. Founded in 1984, the company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, and handles Hispanic advertising and integrated communications services for clients like Nestlé USA, Chevrolet and the U.S. Postal Service, among others. Casanova//McCann has been affiliated with Interpublic Group of Companies since 1999 and became minority-owned and certified in 2020.

"We are beyond excited to work with Pernod Ricard USA and partner to elevate their Cultural & Inclusive Marketing initiatives. Helping steward brands like Absolut, Jameson, Altos, Avión and others is a dream assignment and an amazing way to kick-off this year," said Ingrid Otero-Smart, President and CEO of Casanova//McCann.

CHÉ Creative is a full-service, culturally-led advertising and marketing agency based in Brooklyn. From strategy to creative production, they create emotionally provocative content to connect brave brands to powerful audiences – the audiences that move their business. While CHÉ crafts 360 campaigns for some of the globe's leading companies like Comcast, Amazon, Timberland and Hologic - helping brands find purpose and ways of improving the lives of people are at the heart of their mission. CHÉ Creative is proud to be 100% Black owned, women-led and a haven for the best and underrepresented talent in this industry.

"Pernod Ricard USA has one of the most impressive portfolios in the spirits industry. For CHÉ Creative, this opportunity to create authentic connections to culture for such iconic brands answers the mission of our organization," said Dabo Ché, CEO and CCO of CHÉ Creative.

Titanium Worldwide LLC, a New York-based creative agency, that draws strength and combines the best specialized independent agencies with executive level attention and seamless knowledge-sharing. Titanium facilitates connection and collaboration in everything they do, and all Member agencies are certified-diverse by WBENC, NMSDC and NGLCC. Within this collective, we're specifically proud to work with 1964 Agency—a MWBE-certified creative marketing team.

"As a collective, we are ecstatic to partner with the Pernod Ricard USA portfolio to spearhead insights and strategy for their LGBTQ+ initiatives," said Bryan Pierce, Titanium Worldwide Member / 1964 Agency Founder. "To have the opportunity to work alongside a historic brand that has been a trailblazer and longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community is truly an honor."

PLAN C Agency (PCA), a full service Asian American marketing and communications agency. For over 20 years, PCA has worked to connect brands with Asian consumers authentically. Their work is driven by culture, community, and innovation to drive brand engagement while being stewards of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation.

"We recognize the importance and value of our partnership with Pernod Ricard USA – not just for the opportunity to produce groundbreaking campaigns, but to drive authenticity and representation for Asian audiences. To collaborate with such a "titan of industry" and for such iconic brands is something we truly cherish," said Darren Wong, EVP of PCA.

