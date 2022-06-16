CECO Environmental to Present Virtually at the Upcoming East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

DALLAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today announced that management will present virtually and host one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 23, 2022. The presentation can be accessed through the East Coast IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.CECOEnviro.com, and on the IDEAS conference website www.IDEASconferences.com .

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and water treatment serving a diversified set of niche markets through an attractive asset-light business model. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Matthew Eckl

Chief Financial Officer

888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser or Gary Guyton

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Plaskett

Corporate Communications Director

CECO-Communications@OneCECO.com

