LG ANNOUNCES PRICING AND AVAILABILITY OF NEW DUALUP MONITOR 28MQ780

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of the new 28-inch LG DualUp Monitor (28MQ780), a first-of-its-kind display within the monitor market. It features a Nano IPS display with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio that frees up one's desk without giving up the screen space of a double monitor. LG's DualUp monitor is available for purchase now at LG.com and select LG-authorized dealers for a retail price of $699.

A CES 2022 Innovation Award winner, the LG DualUp Monitor is a product that revolutionizes the way creators and developers work, combining stacked dual monitors to create a single one. The innovative Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution monitor offers the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance, making it a multitasking powerhouse. It offers peerless picture quality, powerful performance, customizability, and most of all convenience.

The monitor's Nano IPS panel also enhances the visual experience for work and entertainment by making color expressions more accurate and richer. Users can enjoy HDR content on this monitor with the DCI-P3 98% color gamut that delivers detailed, accurate, and vibrant color expression. HDR delivers a more dramatic, dynamic, and immersive visual experience.

Boosting productivity, the LG DualUp Monitor elevates user comfort with the ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand, which saves space as it clamps securely to most desks and tables. The Ergo Stand has evolved from the previous stand and includes enhanced tilting, swiveling, and extracting features. The wide range of positions it provides allows users to customize the height, angle, and depth of the monitor to the most ergonomic position for their body.

The DualUp supports USB Type-C™ with up to 90W power delivery, allowing users to seamlessly connect to external devices, charge a laptop and more. Additionally, through its multiport for HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0, users can connect multiple devices at once. The DualUp monitor supports 7Wx2ch stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio®, delivering realistic sound effects and powerful audio. The speaker delivers massive bass that can boost the quality of what users watch, play, and create, and can maximize space usability for creators and developers.

Model 28MQ780 Size / Ratio Size 27.6-inch Resolution SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Aspect Ratio 16:18 Graphic Display Nano IPS Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 98 percent Brightness 300 nits Contrast Ratio 1000:1 HDR HDR10 Color Calibrated Yes Response Time 5ms (GtG on Faster setting) Design Screen 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design Stand Pivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel (Ergo 2nd Gen) Interface USB Type-CTM DP Alt. + Power Delivery / 90W + data HDMI x2 Display Port x1 USB Hub x1 Upstream / x2 Downstream Sound Speaker Stereo Speaker with MAXXAUDIO® (7W x 2) Feature On Screen Control / PBP / Auto Brightness

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Chris De Maria @ Christopher.DeMaria@lge.com

