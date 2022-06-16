Motto Mortgage Aurora Now Open in Alaska

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Alaska market

WASILLA, Alaska, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, is now available to consumers in Alaska with the opening of Motto Mortgage Aurora, a new office in Wasilla, AK serving all markets throughout the Last Frontier.

Motto Mortgage Aurora is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Lucas Adams. Having several years' experience in the finance and real estate industries under his belt has prepared him to provide the outstanding service clients expect when making one of the biggest purchases of their lives. His focus is on growing a community-centered brokerage with an emphasis on educating home buyers and providing clear value in today's marketplace.

"Motto Mortgage Aurora offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Wasilla," said Lucas Adams. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Lucas Adams will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. Adams was born and raised in the Valley, only living elsewhere to fulfill training requirements for the Alaska Air National Guard. Whether he is in the office, or on the river fishing, you can always call him to get any information you need. Dedicated to his community through participation in various non-profits starting in high school, he has become a well-known face of generosity and a knowledge bank for the community.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Aurora can be reached at 907-982-8002. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Aurora

Motto Mortgage Aurora (OFFICE NMLS # 2348053) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Alaska located at 892 E USA Cir Suite 107 Wasilla, AK 99654. To learn more, please visit mottomortgageaurora.com or call 9079828002.

Lucas Adams NMLS: 2107661

