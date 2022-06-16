VerifyMe Wholly Owned Subsidiary PeriShip Global LLC Adds Two Former FedEx Executives to Board of Directors

Dave Edmonds Retired Senior VP of FedEx World Wide Services and Curt Kole Former FedEx Cold Chain Pharmaceutical Logistics Specialist Officially Join PeriShip Global LLC Board of Directors

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), together with its PeriShip Global LLC subsidiary provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products, is pleased to announce that Dave Edmonds, recently retired Senior VP of FedEx World Wide Services and Curt Kole, PeriShip Global's Executive Vice President, Sales & Global Strategy have joined the board of directors of VerifyMe's wholly owned subsidiary, PeriShip Global LLC.

VerifyMe Logo (PRNewsfoto/VerifyMe, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Edmonds joins the board after serving as the Senior Vice President, Worldwide Services at FedEx until his retirement on December 31, 2020. Mr. Edmonds worked his entire 41-year career in the transportation and logistics field. In 2001, Mr. Edmonds was appointed senior vice president for Worldwide Services, the company's global customer sales unit. Prior to that, Mr. Edmonds was actively involved in the merger between Caliber System (FedEx Ground's former parent company) and FedEx Corporation and was responsible for bringing the two companies together to compete collectively under the new FedEx Corporation umbrella. Mr. Edmonds played an instrumental role in the rapid growth of FedEx Ground (formerly RPS), FedEx Corporation's small package ground carrier, capping one of the fastest growth cycles ever recorded by a U.S. transportation company. He is a graduate of Kent State University, is a member of the American Management Association; the Council for Logistics Management; and the Sales and Marketing Executive Council of the Advisory Board.

Mr. Kole is an established thought leader in the Cold Chain logistics space, and has over 30 years of sales, marketing, and leadership experience in the transportation and logistics industry. Mr. Kole served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development of PeriShip LLC for five years before it was acquired by VerifyMe. Prior to that he spent over 17 years at FedEx® Custom Critical, Mr. Kole was intimately involved in the development of FedEx's highly specialized Cold Chain suite of services, and indispensable to FedEx's entry into the pharmaceutical market. Following his experience at FedEx®, he spent a combined 10 years in the truckload and global cryogenics spaces, has been an established panelist on Cold Chain logistics at numerous industry conferences. Mr. Kole now serves as the Executive Vice President, Sales & Global Strategy at PeriShip Global LLC. His strategic vision and focused execution are key to PeriShip Global LLC's success and growth.

Patrick White, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Dave and Curt are great additions to the PeriShip Global LLC board. Their client relationships, knowledge and logistics expertise particularly in the pharmaceutical industry will greatly enhance our business. I fully expect that this former FedEx "dynamic duo" is certain to make a mark in our organization, in the industry and with our shared end customers. We could not ask for a better pairing of knowledge and expertise.'

Dave Edmonds stated: "PeriShip has a 20-year history of providing critical time and temperature logistics for brand owners. In today's world we have all seen how important the supply chain systems are to everyone. It is a distinct pleasure to be able to offer my input to help build PeriShip into the "best in class" for the perishable shipping industry."

Curt Kole stated: "PeriShip Global LLC is perfectly positioned to grow significantly. We are experts in providing end to end logistic services for all perishable supply chain products including but not limited to food, vaccines and other healthcare mission critical items."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. For additional information, please visit: https://www.verifyme.com .

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, VerifyMe also provides high-touch, end-to-end logistics management from a sophisticated IT platform with proprietary databases, package and flight-tracking software, weather, and flight status monitoring systems, as well as dynamic dashboards with real-time visibility into shipment transit and last-mile events. For additional information, please visit: https://www.periship.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, recurring revenue, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and the use of our technologies, in new applications. The words "believe," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "potential," "opportunity," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to launch new products, the successful integration of our acquisitions, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VerifyMe, Inc.