XFL Announces Partnership with BreakAway Data, an Innovative High-Performance Sports Company

­BreakAway to help execute XFL's technology initiatives focused on holistic player development

XFL will scout and further develop talent using BreakAway's cutting-edge technologies

In partnership with BreakAway, the XFL will be the first sports league to empower athletes with total access to own their performance data

Watch BreakAway Data in action HERE

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced a partnership with BreakAway Data ("BreakAway"), a high-performance sports company that leverages cutting-edge technology and data insights to help athletes and coaches optimize performance, training, recovery and player health. The XFL will utilize BreakAway's full suite of products and advisory services, including its athlete data software (BreakAway mobile app), player biomechanics assessments (Field Labs) and its athlete management system (Stacks), to enhance the XFL's player development and technology strategy. The XFL will also use BreakAway's technologies at its upcoming showcase series, which will take place in six cities across the U.S. starting in June.

BreakAway will serve as an extension of the XFL's enterprise technology team, helping formulate and build a comprehensive, next-generation player data strategy. This includes an advisory role in evaluating and onboarding new football tech partners that align with football operations. As part of this relationship, BreakAway will build new products fueled by player data that will strengthen player development, empower peak athlete performance and unlock unique fan engagement experiences.

"BreakAway is an industry leader in sports data, using best-in-class technology to turn intangibles into measurables and leveraging those findings to improve and enhance the player development cycle from scouting through game time," said Russ Brandon, XFL President. "The XFL has always been an innovative league, and we're continuing to invest in the latest technologies to further enhance the game of football. The ability to use player data efficiently and effectively presents a huge opportunity for us. We are looking forward to working with BreakAway and exploring new ways to enhance our innovation initiatives across our league."

At the XFL's showcase series this summer, BreakAway will organize high-tech, position-specific drills to highlight athletes' strengths and their ability to execute real football moves in game-like situations. All prospects who participate in the showcases will have their biomechanics data automatically uploaded into the BreakAway mobile app.

"As a League, we are committed to putting athletes first and setting them up for success both on and off the field," said Doug Whaley, Senior Vice President, Player Personnel, of the XFL. "Athletes should have full access to their data, and with BreakAway's technology, all XFL players will be able to track their performance and progress in one place."

Players who make XFL rosters will have performance data continuously uploaded into their BreakAway app, which can log data from any source. Leading up to and throughout the season, XFL teams will organize performance data using BreakAway's athlete management system, Stacks, which connects to the apps and gives players and coaches a modern engagement, development and communication tool.

"The data we collect for athletes in the BreakAway app is their personal scoreboard to measure progress and get the most out of themselves every day," said BreakAway Data CEO David Anderson. "The age of athlete data ownership is long overdue. It's fitting that the XFL, a league known for its innovation, is now giving players the ability to look deep within themselves and understand everything about their performance through the lens of data. It's a new way of doing things, a better way of doing things."

For more information, visit XFL.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About XFL

The XFL's ownership group—led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners—is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and an enhanced 360-game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world-class football, with the goal of advancing football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

About BreakAway Data

BreakAway is a high-performance sports company that delivers actionable, cutting-edge data insights to athletes via the BreakAway app (which connects to Stacks, the company's coaching portal for teams). BreakAway not only collects biomechanics data on athletes, it also puts all forms of athlete data—from any source—at the heart of development and engagement, empowering players and coaches to optimize performance, health, and daily improvements that create a winning culture. BreakAway is utilized by Power 5 football programs, NFL MVPs, Super Bowl champions, NBA All-Stars, Olympic gold medalists, pro and D1 athletes, Elite 11, Under Armour Next, and those who desire to be elite.

For more information, visit BreakAwayData.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram .

XFL Media Contacts

Jeremy Watkins

jwatkins@hstrategies.com



Dan Gagnier / Lindsay Barber

XFL@gagnierfc.com

BreakAway Media Contact

Matt Gagne

mg@breakawaydata.com

View original content:

SOURCE XFL