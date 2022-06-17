The Coalition for Canceled Priests Is Hosting a 1st Anniversary Conference

BELOIT, Wis., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 1st anniversary of its inaugural sold-out event where over 1,000 supporters attended in 2021, The Coalition for Canceled Priests (CFCP) is hosting a full-day conference, focused on the cancel culture of holy and faithful priests this year on June 23 and June 24, 2022.

"It says a great deal about the state of our Holy Church when over 1,000 faithful Catholics with only a two-week notice attended our inaugural event on June 24, 2021 in support of canceled priests," said Father John Lovell, co-founder of the CFCP. "It proved to us the amount of anger and sadness faithful Catholics have when priests are removed from ministry for actually standing up for the Magisterium. We have only seen support grow from there, which is why we knew we had to organize a full-day conference for our supporters."

Our anniversary conference, Finding Hope in the Desert, takes place on Friday, June 24th, 2022. It is preceded by a banquet on the evening of Thursday, June 23rd.

We're pleased to host Jesse Romero as the keynote speaker for the opening banquet. The full-day conference on Friday features canceled priests and prominent Catholic speakers, such as Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, Fr. James Altman, Liz Yore, Raymond De Souza, David Gray, and Dr. Janet Smith.

Tickets for the Friday conference are available at www.canceledpriests.org.

About the Coalition for Canceled Priests (CFCP):

CFCP was formed in 2021 on the feast day of Saint John the Baptist. Since its inception, priests throughout the United States and across the world have contacted the organization for both spiritual and temporal support.

The Coalition for Canceled Priests (CFCP) is dedicated to spiritually and materially supporting faithful priests who seek to return to active ministry after being unjustly canceled by their bishops. CFCP is lay-driven and relies upon prayer, fasting, and actions by an array of contributors who rigorously defend these priests and fight back against errant bishops. CFCP is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

For other questions or inquiries please email Contact@CanceledPriests.org or call 312-761-2149

Father John Lovell, other canceled priests, and other representatives are available for interviews.

