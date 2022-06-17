THE NEW FOUR SEASONS HOTEL NEW ORLEANS SWEEPS COUPLES OFF THEIR FEET WITH ELEGANT VENUES AND ATTENTIVE SERVICE

The newly opened Hotel invites couples to say "I Do" in true New Orleans fashion

NEW ORLEANS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With modern design and a spirit of celebration, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans helps guests plan the nuptials of their dreams, elevating Southern wedding traditions such as a second line complete with jazz band and custom parasols. Couples will discover a level of service never-before seen in New Orleans with an attitude that is warm and gracious, but also lively and fun. Allow the Hotel's talented team of wedding experts to deliver an unforgettable, personalized celebration.

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Wedding Second Line Parade. Credit: Christian Horan Photography (PRNewswire)

"New Orleans is a city known for celebrations, and that certainly rings true at our new Hotel," said Mali Carow, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. "Whether for welcome cocktails at our Garden, second lines on the front drive, or any of the special moments in between, we specialize in delivering exceptionally memorable events."

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans offers unmatched venues for the special day: indoors and outdoors, street-level and high above skyline. Couples can choose from an array of dynamic wedding venues to perfectly match their vision. At Vue Orleans' 34th floor observation deck, guests have access to the city's only panoramic views of downtown and the Mississippi River, perfect for a high in the sky welcome reception. On the ground level, the Hotel's Garden provides a lush, green space ideal for a ceremony for up to 200 guests or a post-wedding al fresco brunch.

The true showstoppers are the Hotel's ballrooms with chic, modern designs that easily transform and can accommodate up to 500 guests. Both ballrooms feature unobstructed views, sleek lines, and neutral tones, allowing for an elegant canvas to design a variety of reception styles. River Ballroom, true to its name, features floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Celebrants in Plimsoll Ballroom have access to a pre-function space with beautiful built-in marble bars, overhead star-lighting, and wrap-around access to a historic, open-air terrace. The Hotel offers a vibrant backdrop and best-in-class service to bring any dream celebration to life.

At Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, there are endless possibilities when it comes to celebration styles and refined service. For more information or to plan a celebration, visit fourseasons.com/neworleans/weddings.

To read the full article, visit https://press.fourseasons.com/neworleans/hotel-news/2022/weddings/.

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Garden Wedding. Credit: Christian Horan Photography (PRNewswire)

