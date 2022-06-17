Parent and Education Leaders to Convene in the Nation's Capital for National PTA 125th Anniversary Convention

Convention to feature remarks from First Lady Jill Biden and 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell, as well as a symposium on maximizing in-person learning with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Dr. Vivek Murthy

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Parent and education leaders from across the country will gather at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center for the National PTA 125th Anniversary Convention . During the conference, attendees will hear from keynote speakers, education professionals and experts; participate in workshops and trainings; and discuss key issues impacting children, families, schools and communities. They will also celebrate the association's 125th anniversary and long legacy of advocacy and impact.

Event keynote speakers include First Lady Jill Biden and 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell. Attendees will also hear from National PTA President Anna King.

The convention will feature a symposium on maximizing in-person learning. The symposium will include a two-part panel discussion on how our nation can plan a path forward from the COVID-19 pandemic and how parents and caregivers can support student safety and well-being with key officials from the Administration; American Academy of Pediatrics; Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL); and National PTA's Healthy Minds Ambassador. Among the key officials will be U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona, U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Dr. Vivek Murthy and Timothy Shriver. The symposium will be moderated by NBC News Correspondent Rehema Ellis. The event will be held in-person with livestream and recorded viewing options available, including on National PTA's Facebook page .

WHEN:

National PTA 125th Anniversary Convention

Tuesday, June 14 - Sunday, June 19

First Lady Jill Biden Remarks

Friday, June 17, 10 a.m. ET

*The First Lady's remarks will be streamed live on National PTA's Facebook page

Maximizing In-Person Learning Symposium

Friday, June 17, 4:45 – 6:00 p.m. ET

*The symposium will be streamed live on National PTA's Facebook page

2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell Keynote

Sunday, June 19, 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. ET

WHERE:

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

201 Waterfront St.

National Harbor, MD 20745

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org .

View original content:

SOURCE National PTA