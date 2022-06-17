REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN PORTUGAL

LAS VEGAS , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has sold the franchise rights to a new owner in Portugal who's excited to bring the company's dynamic COOLTURE, branding, business coaching and unique business model to the southern European country.

New owner João Oliveira has worked in the Portuguese real estate market for more than 20 years and has 100 real estate professionals in his office.

"We're so pleased to have found a smart and successful partner in João who is just as passionate about opening doors for his professionals and customers as we are," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "He's a family man who will bring our strong sense of family and love for each other to his office and community."

"We want to become better and do more for our customers, focusing on their interests and needs," said Oliveira, who has two children with his partner Raquel Silva. "Now is the time and Realty ONE Group is the brand."

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List .

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

