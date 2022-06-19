Father's Day: Xi bears father's words in mind to honor duties to nation, people

BEIJING, June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For President Xi Jinping, words and deeds of his father Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002) are a great family heirloom that runs deep in his outlook on life, work and philosophy, prompting him to solemnly honor his duties to the nation and the people.

Over the years, Xi Zhongxun taught his son many important lessons on life, work and governance through his words and deeds, especially to maintain close ties with the people and practice thrift and hard work.

Xi Zhongxun was a leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state. Like his father, Xi Jinping is also a staunch supporter of the Party's values and beliefs that CPC officials and members must prioritize the interests of the people and persist in representing them and working on their behalf.

The father once told him: "No matter what your job title is, serve the people diligently." Xi Jinping always bears his father's words in mind.

When in Liangjiahe Village, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, starting from 1969, just one of the tens of millions of urban educated youths who went to live and work in the countryside, Xi Jinping ran literacy classes to teach villagers to read.

While serving as Party chief of the county of Zhengding in north China's Hebei Province in the 1980s, Xi worked for farmers to reduce and exempt their annual agricultural tax.

When working as secretary of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee in the early 1990s, Xi vigorously promoted the approach of "knocking on the door of local residents to learn their worries and helping them find solutions."

When he became the Party and state leader, Xi introduced himself as "a servant of the people".

What else Xi Jinping learned from his father is thrift and hard work. The Xi family has a tradition of being strict with children and living a simple life.

Xi Jinping carried on his family tradition. He has reiterated the importance of "being diligent and thrifty" and has stressed the idea that "honor to frugality and shame to extravagance" should be promoted.

Xi is practicing thrift himself and said the spirit of hard work should be upheld although the living conditions have greatly improved nowadays.

