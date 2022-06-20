Crown Sterling Announces Issuance of US Patent for Novel Cryptographic Key Compression

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC , leader in Personal Data Sovereignty and provider of quantum-resistant encryption and compression technologies, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 11,310,042 B2 (Inventor: Robert Edward Grant), covering a development in the data and information security field, Methods of Storing and Distributing Large Keys.

"This is the first of many new patents that are linked to our innovations in both cryptography and compression."

The primary claim of US Patent 11,310,042 B2 is a method for securely encrypting and decrypting data wherein a function is processed to obtain a raw key that is an irrational number. A sending computing device applies a starting point and length to obtain a shortened key used for encryption. A receiving computing device identifies the function from a received identifier and applies the starting point and length to a mirroring raw key to derive the decryption key.

Robert E. Grant, Founder and CEO of Crown Sterling commented, "We were very pleased with how rapidly this seminal patent was issued by the US Patent Trademark Office. This is the first of many new patents that are linked to our innovations in both cryptography and compression. The Crown Sterling Chain is the world's first layer 1 blockchain to implement One-Time Pad's quantum-resistant cryptography."

Quantum computers, as demonstrated by the work of Peter Shor and others, have computational resources beyond the capabilities we have today rendering the security of traditional asymmetric encryption and their cryptographic algorithms obsolete. One-Time Pad is an information theory-based encryption method that does not depend on assumptions about the computational resources of an attacker (and therefore is quantum-resistant), in contrast to conventional encryption protocols relying on prime numbers and number theory. This novel method of compressing large keys allows for practical and scalable implementation of One-Time Pad encryption in combination with blockchain technology.

About Crown Sterling Limited LLC

Crown Sterling's mission is to empower individuals to claim, protect, and control their data in an era of largely unregulated Big Tech vulnerability and monopolization. Crown Sovereign (CSOV) utility token enables users to access the novel product suite, including quantum-resistant cryptography and NFTs, end-to-end encrypted messaging, and other future data compression technologies. The Crown Sterling Chain is an independent high-speed Layer 1 solution built using Polkadot's Substrate framework. With CSOV token and ecosystem, users can encrypt personal data, including geo-location and browsing history, and convert that data into NFTs with the option to monetize it on exchanges. With data emerging as the world's most valuable asset, Crown Sterling looks forward to ushering in a new paradigm of Personal Data Sovereignty . For more on Crown Sterling and CSOV, join the community on Telegram and Twitter .

