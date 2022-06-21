Hyve Solutions president and founder Steve Ichinaga honored at California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus annual Pride Month floor ceremony

Silicon Valley executive leads the charge to foster culture of diversity, equity and inclusion at Hyve Solutions that extends to company's suppliers and customers

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Ichinaga, president and founder of Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, was honored with ten distinguished individuals at the California Legislative Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Caucus's annual Pride Month floor ceremony.

Each year, the California LGBTQ Caucus hosts a Pride Month ceremony that takes place during Assembly and Senate sessions. On Monday the legislature passed a resolution to commemorate LGBTQ pioneer Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in a major city of the United States. A ceremony to recognize the honorees followed in both the Assembly and Senate chambers.

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized by the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus," said Ichinaga. "Creating a workplace that is diverse, inclusive and equitable for all of our co-workers at Hyve Solutions is a deeply rewarding and important part of my role as president. At Hyve, we believe that celebrating our differences cultivates innovation, which better serves our company, customers and partners. I congratulate the others recognized for their outstanding leadership and contributions to the LGBTQ community."

"We are thrilled to honor Steve Ichinaga during our annual Pride Month floor ceremony," said LGBTQ Caucus Members. "We strive to advocate for diversity and inclusion of all people and work diligently to support LGBTQ leaders who represent our community at the local, state, and federal levels. Steve's work to protect and uplift those in his workplace exemplify our cause, and we applaud his contributions to the LGBTQ community."

Ichinaga has spearheaded several initiatives at Hyve Solutions to encourage and welcome LGBTQ employees. In 2020 he created a global, cross-departmental diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee to engage Hyve's diverse workforce. The committee led a "Get Out the Vote" campaign, increased digital signage to promote cultural holidays and events, and gathered essential materials for essential workers during the pandemic.

"Throughout his more than 35 years with the company, Steve has driven DEI forward at both Hyve Solutions and in the broader community," said Rich Hume, CEO of TD SYNNEX. "A forward thinker and energetic leader, Steve is focused on what's best for co-workers and the company."

Under Ichinaga's leadership, Hyve Solutions received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality and was named among the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Ichinaga uses his personal story to encourage others in the LGBTQ community to meet, network and provide mutual support. He led the company's commitment to support the United Nations Global Standards for LGBTQ+ Equality. Ichinaga is an executive sponsor of the company's Spectrum (LGBTQ+) employee resource group and often can be found discussing ways to increase representation for women, black and LGBTQ+ community members within the company.

About California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus

California's Legislative LGBTQ Caucus was formed in 2002 to create a forum for California Legislators to discuss issues that affect LGBTQ Californians and to further the goal of equality and justice for all Californians. California became the first state in the United States to officially form a caucus of openly-LBGTQ state legislators and continues to be a leader of progress for all Americans. In 2017, our membership hit a new milestone of 8 members and continues to remain strong. Despite tremendous progress and an unprecedented swell of support for the LGBTQ community worldwide, there is still much work to do to protect and uplift the most vulnerable in our community. The LGBTQ Caucus strives to advocate for diversity and inclusion of all people, including differently abled bodies. Our Caucus is working diligently to support LGBTQ leaders that represent our community at the local, state, and federal levels.

About Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email sales@hyvesolutions.com or call (855) 869-6973.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

