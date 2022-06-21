InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Protective Covering for Clothing (NJD-2421)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to enjoy a meal knowing that my nice clothing is protected, however, I did not want a covering that diminished my elevated style of dress," said an inventor, from Union Beach, N.J., "so I invented the GLAM KIN. "My design offers a stylish way to enjoy a meal without worrying about getting stains on nice clothing."

The patent-pending invention protects the wearer's clothing while dining at a restaurant, while driving, etc. In doing so, it offers a stylish alternative to tucking or holding a napkin while dining. As a result, it helps to prevent messes and stains and it enhances style while dining. The invention features an attractive, reusable and versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for adults, Additionally, it is easy to remove without drawing attention to its use and it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2421, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

