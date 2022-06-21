Mother Goose Health Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring Value-Based Care to Obstetrics

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother Goose Health, the first fully integrated technology platform to offer value based obstetrics care utilizing proven clinical models, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth ® Marketplace , the care management platform is now available for free to athenahealth's growing network of obstetrics providers. The platform helps to identify pregnancy medical risks early, unify communication and care, and facilitate clinical interventions that improve preterm birth outcomes

Mother Goose Health partners with athenaHealth to bring value-based care to obstetrics

"Because our platform was designed by physicians and insurance executives, we are able to achieve a high level of both physician and patient engagement based on proven clinical models that drive significant outcomes improvements and a first of its kind value based maternity care model," said Mother Goose Health CEO and Founder Kenneth Levey, MD, MPH. "Once a patient enrolls, we secure data on key health and social factors to segment patients into high, moderate, and low-risk groups. Knowing the risk and being able to predict outcomes, we seamlessly notify the obstetrical care team to intervene and then, at the direction of the physician, our in-house team of care managers, nurses, social workers, mental health professionals, physical therapists, and nutritionists utilize virtual interactions and remote patient monitoring to intervene before the next scheduled office visit." The platform integrates with athenahealth's electronic health records and medical billing services so obstetricians can easily trigger Mother Goose Health care plans, just like any other order, within their own EMR clinical workflow.

"We are thrilled to have launched Mother Goose Health and made it available to our patients," said Dr. Michael Plakogiannis, an obstetrician at Lenox OBGYN which is an independent OB-GYN practice in New York. "It seamlessly complements our office visits, decreases routine calls and messages to our team, and gives us visibility into patient needs faster, plus expands our patient offering and capacity. The integration was totally painless, and their team was amazing. This is a real value add for obstetricians."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Mother Goose Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Mother Goose Health's new integrated application, please visit Mother Goose Health's product listing page on the Marketplace .

About Mother Goose Health

Mother Goose Health is the first fully integrated platform to bring value-based care to obstetrics using proven clinical models. The platform uses data analytics and predictive risk modeling to identify pregnancy risks early, unify communication and care, and facilitate clinical interventions faster to reduce the likelihood of preterm birth, NICU stays and other complications. It includes a patient-facing mobile app and a network of maternity care coordinators working in a proprietary clinical software application that connects to the EMR. Mother Goose Health offers its app and services for free to patients and providers through contracts with independent health systems and health plans.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

