YOOBIC Celebrates Global Winners of 2022 Frontline Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC , the digital workplace solution for frontline teams, today announced the winners of the inaugural 2022 Frontline Excellence Awards — the industry's premiere honor for global organizations and leaders that go above and beyond to innovate, empower their employees, deliver outstanding results, and make frontline careers something to be proud of. The global award received numerous applications from well-known brands and chain store enterprises around the world, including Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The awards were judged by a panel of renowned industry experts and thought leaders including " Retail Pride " author Ron Thurston, former Louis Vuitton MD UK Tom Meggle, former Blaze Pizza CEO and president Jim Mizes, former KIKO MILANO US and Swatch Group US CEO Frank Furlan, and former Head of Convenience Retail Shell US Gyongyver Menesi-Bondar, as well as senior executives from YOOBIC.

The 2022 Frontline Excellence Awards recognize the companies and industry leaders that did more than anyone else to empower their frontline teams, drive business value, and deliver game-changing performance each and every day.

This year's honorees include:

UNTUCKit's Brent Paulsen and VF Corp's Tim Goossens , who each received the Chief YOOBIC Officer award for their work using YOOBIC to drive a substantial business impact for their organization. UNTUCKit's YOOBIC deployment drove streamlined communications, consistent in-store experiences, and new learning opportunities, while VF Corp used YOOBIC as a central tool for communications across all brands with 100% active users to help frontline workers feel more connected, visible, and valued.





RDTS's Simon Trottier-Lacasse and Peloton's Maggie Sullivan , who each received the Game Changer award for their drive and creativity in managing YOOBIC for their organizations. Trottier-Lacasse covered 5,000 sites across hundreds of campaigns, while Sullivan went above and beyond to launch YOOBIC as PeloPULSE supporting operations, communications, and work-life balance for her teams and to win user adoption. Logitech. Fastrack, and Roots were also singled out for praise as finalists in the Game Changer category.





Adore Me's Paula Angelucci won Best District Manager for her efficacy in using YOOBIC to elevate the level of interaction with her store teams in areas such as store visits, in-store execution, coaching, comms, and training.





RDTS's Isabelle Gaudet and Adore Me's Sara Cosentino were named Frontline Heroes of the Year for consistently using YOOBIC to increase the overall performance and efficiency of their location and teams. Gaudet was recognized for her successful use of retail audits to support RDTS clients, while Sara earned praise for using YOOBIC's streamlined communications tools to stay focused on delivering amazing customer experiences.





InVivo Retail was awarded Frontline Experience Program of the Year for leveraging YOOBIC as their central collaboration platform named "Digi'Mag" standardizing processes, improving operational excellence, and driving exceptional employee experiences. YOOBIC has been a core asset in InVivo's digital transformation to realize substantial per-store time savings and productivity gains. TFG was also honored as a finalist in this category.





GANT was awarded Frontline Communication Program of the Year for streamlining business communications channels with the GANT Academy Social Club Newsfeed, which is now the company's No. 1 channel for communication in and between stores, and has significantly reduced training costs while enabling teams to share best practices at scale.

● Sportscene and Mazda tied for Frontline Learning Program of the Year , in recognition of their success in improving the level of adoption and frequency of training for frontline teams. Sportscene drove 85% engagement for its learning platform with consistent and outstanding incentive programs for the best learners, while Mazda published over 30 learning modules to help onboard hundreds of sales consultants.





Pinko received Frontline Operational Excellence Program of the Year after using YOOBIC to save hundreds of thousands of euros in travel costs while giving managers and supervisors significantly improved visibility into store compliance and performance. Douglas, Maje, and Claudie Pierlot were also named finalists for their work increasing levels of operational excellence within their organizations.





GPE and Faherty tied for Rookie of the Year in recognition of their outstanding performance as new adoptees of YOOBIC's solution, with each seeing 80%-plus employee engagement rates. Paydens and Johnston & Murphy were also honored as finalists in the Rookie category.

"The caliber of entrants for this year's Frontline Excellence Awards was simply extraordinary, and the winners and finalists should feel deeply proud of all they've achieved over the past 12 months," said Frank Furlan. "Frontline workers have never been more important, and these awards honor the companies that have done most to innovate and elevate the frontline experience. This year's winners richly deserve to be recognized for the work they've done to support frontline teams, generate tangible benefits for customers, and deliver value for their businesses."

Read more about the 2022 Frontline Excellence Awards, and get full details on all the winners and finalists, here.

