Nautical Boat Club® - Nashville Launches New Downtown Riverfront Location on the Cumberland River

Nautical Boat Club® - Nashville celebrates 15th anniversary with a fifth

Middle Tennessee location that lets members enjoy the rolling ease of the river

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautical Boat Club® proudly announces the grand opening of Nautical Boat Club® - West Nashville – the company's 21st national franchise, a fifth location for Middle Tennessee, and the first Boating Country Club® on the Cumberland River.

View of Downtown Nashville Riverfront from a Nautical Boat Club Boat (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to be launching Nautical Boat Club® - West Nashville," on the River and to be on the forefront of the Downtown Nashville Riverfront development says Nautical Boat Club® – Nashville's franchisee Tim Kiser. We can't wait to see how the Nashville Riverfront continues to develop and what it will offer to our members. "Tennesseans love our lake locations at Percy Priest, Old Hickory, Center Hill, and Tims Ford, so we're excited to extend the opportunity to experience the ultimate in boating ease, affordability, and fun to the Cumberland River!"

Nautical Boat Club® - West Nashville will be conveniently located at Rock Harbor Marine, one of the largest marine support facilities in the southern U.S. Just 10 minutes from downtown by car or 15 water miles from Riverfront Park, Rock Harbor features private gated parking for members, as well as premium dockside valet service. Onsite dining is also available – and delicious! – at the Blue Moon Waterfront Grille, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

"Thanks to the Cumberland, Nashville is considered one of America's best 'river cities,'" says Kiser. "You can boat, fish, or dock and explore the riverside hike-and-bike trails. You can cruise into downtown and live it up, or you can coast along the rural riverbanks and let nature slow you down."

Kiser opened Nautical Boat Club® - Nashville in 2007 and is eager to celebrate the business' 15th anniversary by offering more of his Middle Tennessee neighbors the Boating Country Club® experience. All members receive unlimited boat use, access to a full fleet of fabulous boats, guaranteed reservations with an availability rate over 97%, complimentary use of water toys, premium dockside valet service, and reciprocal guest privileges at all Nautical Boat Club® locations nationwide.

"I grew up boating with my parents and siblings," Kiser notes. "Today's families are so busy, there isn't much time for owning a boat and all that goes with that. For 15 years, we've loved giving busy families a way to reconnect and make happy memories without the hassle or expense involved in ownership. We're proud to continue our legacy by providing fun and lifelong memories to members at Nautical Boat Club® - West Nashville!"

Founded more than two decades ago, Nautical Boat Club® was a pioneer in the boat-club business. The company's Boating Country Clubs® are a simple alternative to buying a boat: for about one-third of the cost of purchasing a single boat, members get unlimited use of a diverse selection of brand-new boats, all-you-can-use free water toys, and the convenience of valet boating service. Monthly dues cover all expenses except for gas – including insurance, maintenance, and slip fees.

"For our members, a day out on the water is as easy as 1-2-3," Kiser affirms. "You make a reservation for the boat you want and arrive at the marina at your scheduled time. Your boat is clean, fueled, and loaded with ice and whatever water toys you request. You just hop in, turn the key, and go! Once you're done, simply hand over the keys and head home – with your day well-spent and some great memories, too."

Map of Middle Tennessee Nautical Boat Club Locations (PRNewswire)

