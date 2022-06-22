R3 Acquires Advertising Intelligence Platform Adbrands

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R3, a global independent marketing consultancy, announced today that it has acquired the advertising intelligence platform Adbrands.net (Adbrands).

Established in 1998, Adbrands assesses more than 1,000 leading advertisers, brands and agencies, and tracks account management for the world's leading brands and companies. The acquisition marks a continuation in R3's investment in the analysis of the marketing landscape and tracking of client-agency partnerships, which the company has done through its Global, China and Asia Pacific Agency Family Trees, New Business League, and M&A League.

"We've always admired the depth of work that has gone into Adbrands and welcome 24 years of data and insight to the work that we do," said Greg Paull, Co-founder & Principal at R3. "Our ambition for Adbrands is to enhance its current library of information with expert analysis and make it the marketing knowledge resource for marketers and procurement professionals."

"The advertising landscape has transformed exponentially since Adbrands first launched more than two decades ago. There are more agencies, and more clients with more markets," added Adbrands Founder & Publisher Simon Tesler. "Under R3's stewardship, I am confident that Adbrands will be able to expand its unique offering and continue to be a valued source of industry knowledge."

Under R3 management, Adbrands will continue to operate a freemium model, with premium data and analysis available to clients and subscribers. R3 will maintain Company Profiles which examines the business records, geographic strength, and comparative performance of holding companies and key agencies. R3 will also manage the Account Assignments database, which tracks global new business wins.

Historically, Adbrands has covered developments in marketing across Agencies, Advertisers, Countries, and Sectors. Its Agency and Advertiser profiles highlight sales, revenue, positioning against key competitors, and reports events that might have impact on overall marketing strategy and performance.

About R3

R3 is a leading global, regional, and local consultancy group focused on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of marketers and their agencies. We enable our clients to achieve a competitive edge and a better return on investment from agencies, media and marketing spend. With over 100 people in the US, Asia, EMEA and LATAM, we work with twelve of the world's top twenty marketers.

