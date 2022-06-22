SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MANT, RTLR, CMAX, and HR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MANT by funds managed by The Carlyle Group Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MANT shareholders will receive $96.00 in cash for each share of MANT common stock owned. If you own MANT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mant

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR), in connection with the proposed merger of RTLR with Diamondback Energy, Inc. ("Diamondback). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RTLR unitholders will receive 0.113 units of Diamondback for each unit of RTLR common unit owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $14.95 based upon Diamondback's June 21, 2022 closing price of $132.28. If you own RTLR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rtlr

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX), in connection with the proposed transaction with Steward Health Care System ("Steward"). Upon completion of the transaction, CMAX will pay $25 million in cash and issue 23.5 million shares of CMAX's Class A common stock to the equity holders of Steward. If you own CMAX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cmax

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR), in connection with the proposed merger of HR with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. ("HTA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of HR common stock will be exchanged for one share of HTA common stock, at a fixed ratio. If you own HR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hr

