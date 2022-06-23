KOURTNEY DAY RETURNS TO JIM HENSON'S CREATURE SHOP AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF NEW BUSINESS

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Kourtney Day has returned to Jim Henson's Creature Shop as Senior Director of New Business. Day will spearhead business development for Jim Henson's Creature Shop, continuing to identify partners in the film, television, live events, themed entertainment, advertising, and AR/VR spaces.

"My mission is to identify potential partners who can benefit from the groundbreaking innovations that the artists and engineers of Jim Henson's Creature Shop are making in both practical creature effects and digital puppetry," said Day. "As leaders in their craft, having created some of entertainment's most iconic characters, Jim Henson's Creature Shop is at the ready to help our clients fully realize their visions."

Day previously worked at Jim Henson's Creature Shop as Manager of Business Development before serving at Lionsgate as Manager of Global Live and Location Based Experience and then Solomon Group as Business Development Manager, Themed Entertainment. Day also serves as the Vice President of the Themed Entertainment Association Western Division.

Jim Henson's Creature Shop™ provides digital puppetry, animatronic creatures, animation, and soft puppets to the international film, television, theater, live event and advertising industries. Recent credits include Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+), Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time (discovery+), The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix), Word Party (Netflix), and Earth to Ned (Disney+). Based in Los Angeles and New York with satellite shop capabilities internationally, the Shop is known for designing and building some of the world's best-known characters including the Sesame Street puppets and the classic Muppets, as well as the iconic characters from Dinosaurs, Farscape, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and many more. Other feature film credits include Where the Wild Things Are, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and Five Children and It.

The shop is also known for its live performance work with artists like Coldplay, Cee Lo Green, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Deadmau5. A recipient of more than 9 Emmy Awards for its outstanding work building puppets for Sesame Street, the Shop also received an Academy Award for its visual effects work on the film Babe. Other awards include a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award for the Henson Performance Control System, a powerful custom-based interface for puppeteers, and an Emmy Award for its work in developing the Henson Digital Performance Studio, a patented control system technology that enables puppeteers to perform computer-generated characters in real time. www.creatureshop.com

