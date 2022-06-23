Professional Bowlers Association To Launch League Bowler Certification Program

A new era in league bowling is coming.

RICHMOND, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) will be launching its League Bowler Certification program this fall across more than 300 bowling centers in the United States with over 180,000 league bowlers enrolled. This will be a new national membership program offering a multitude of exciting benefits for league bowlers. The program will start with Bowlero Corp.'s footprint, and soon after the PBA will work to expand to all U.S. bowling centers.

The PBA, which has featured the greatest bowlers in the world since 1958 coupled with the sport's largest media reach, and parent company Bowlero Corp., owners of the biggest chain of bowling centers in the world, are combining their resources and expertise to create the PBA League Bowler Certification program in order to enhance the league bowler experience.

"It's exciting that league bowlers of all skill levels will be able to gain real value from this new PBA-certified membership program," said Tom Clark, PBA Commissioner. "The competition and camaraderie of league bowling creates a strong community and the fresh opportunities ahead will make it even stronger."

As the program rolls out for the 2022 fall league season, there will be new benefits under four key pillars that bowlers will have access to, in addition to their current league benefits.

Starting with statistics: League bowlers will have access to official averages, full league standings, leaderboards, and special accomplishments. These statistics will be accessible in real-time through PBA LeaguePals, a robust technology platform.

The second pillar will include exclusive new tournaments for all skill levels. The tournaments included in the PBA League Bowler Certification program will be highlighted by a new national tournament that will feature unprecedented prize money, national TV exposure and digital coverage.

The third pillar will be awards. League bowlers of all skill levels will be recognized for their accomplishments, stamped with PBA approval, through a creative and engaging digital awards program.

Finally, there will be new rules and an equipment specifications department, led by a world-renowned expert Neil Stremmel, former Vice President of Rules and Equipment Specifications at the United States Bowling Congress and for World Bowling. The regulations in PBA League Bowler Certification program and tournament competition will be supremely transparent and work toward the betterment of the game and its bowlers.

"I am truly honored to work with the PBA," said Neil Stremmel, incoming PBA Rules and Equipment Director. "In this new role I am looking forward to launching such an incredible program to support the bowling community starting this fall."

About the Professional Bowlers Association

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world. The PBA plays host to bowling's biggest tournaments from the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. In 2020, the PBA launched PBA Jr., a club for elite youth bowlers under the age of 17 and the PBA Pinsiders, a membership for fans of the sport. For more information, please visit PBA.com .

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

