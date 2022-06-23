STAY BUNGALOW ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL DEBUT

Disrupting the Home Design Industry by Marrying Digital Content with Authentic Brand Interaction

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay Bungalow announced the debut of their first experiential home in the historic Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin, Texas, with invitations for complimentary stays distributed in July 2022. Stay Bungalow is the intersection between digital content and authentic brand interaction in a space where products were meant to live - a home. Private, self-driven, in-home experiences allow guests to naturally discover products that speak to them in a way that awakens their inherent creativity.

Stay Bungalow is the intersection between digital content and authentic brand interaction in a space where products were meant to live - a home. Private, self-driven, in-home experiences allow guests to naturally discover products that speak to them in a way that awakens their inherent creativity. (PRNewswire)

Stay Bungalow is intent on elevating the way luxury home design professionals experience and engage with brands and their products.

Barret Morgan, founder and CEO, developed Stay Bungalow to serve as a series of one-of-a-kind residential bungalows showcasing the world's premier home design and lifestyle brands. Beginning July 2022 through July 2023, architects, builders, developers, interior designers, and select affluent consumers will have the opportunity to experience a complimentary forty-eight-hour private, curated stay while enjoying tailored experiences designed specifically around the products featured throughout the home.

The Austin bungalow is a one-of-a-kind property featuring a modern exterior with a bright, open floor plan and vaulted ceilings designed by LaRue Architects, as well as high-end furnishings hand selected by the talented team at Elizabeth Krueger Design. The gourmet kitchen designed by nuHaus balances the modern architecture and warm interiors with custom cabinetry, a large waterfall island, and top-of-the-line appliances. Just minutes away from Lady Bird Lake, Downtown Austin, and South Congress, it's a chic spot to getaway while sampling the newest and most innovative products the home design industry has to offer.

"We are creating a series of unique homes showcasing the world's top brands," says Morgan. "Stay Bungalow is a complimentary, invite-only membership offered to a select group of thought leaders, creators, and disruptors who have excelled at their craft and elevated our industry."

Elevating the experience even further, Stay Bungalow is also launching a cutting-edge mobile application that will serve as their personal guide to exploring the home, bridging the physical and digital environments to forge a deeper connection to the products their guests care about most. Whether locating mattress details after an unforgettable night's sleep or cooking with the guidance of a Sub-Zero chef during a night in, the app facilitates opportunistic discovery with easy-to-find information that can be saved for future reference and specification.

Featured brands include Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove, Circa Lighting, Holly Hunt, A. Rudin, Apparatus Studio, Kohler, Lutron, Ketra, Mitsubishi, Marvin Windows & Doors, Philip Jeffries, Vispring and Meridiani. For a comprehensive list of partner brands, visit this link.

About Stay Bungalow

Stay Bungalow is intent on elevating the way luxury housing trade professionals experience and engage with brands and their products. Beginning with their Austin debut, the team is developing a series of modern residential show homes located in cities across the nation that are rich in art, architecture, and culture. These properties will serve as creative hubs for organic brand and product exploration. Each home is unique and built the way it was intended to be enjoyed; the product of a different design team with complete creative freedom to collaborate and shape their collective vision from architecture to interiors.

For more information about Stay Bungalow, visit staybungalow.com or contact Emily McCorkle at emily@staybungalow.com .

For all press and media inquiries, contact Megan Hotze at megan@meganhotze.com or 832.453.8500.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Hotze

Megan Hotze Editorial

megan@meganhotze.com / 832.453.8500

Stay Bungalow announces official debut, disrupting the home design industry by marrying digital content with authentic brand interaction. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stay Bungalow