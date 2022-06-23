Wag! Survey Reveals 94% of Travelers Would Trade In Favorite Hotel Amenities for Pet-Friendly Accommodations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As peak summer travel season approaches, Wag! , the #1 mobile-first platform that connects pet parents with professional pet caregivers for boarding, sitting, walking, and drop-ins, surveyed pet parents nationwide to understand the obstacles they face when traveling with their four-legged family members. Between transit restrictions, hotel limitations, and narrowed dining options, there is stress abound for pet parents planning a trip.

Wag! polled 1,002 respondents and found that 70% of frequent travelers almost always seek out pet-friendly hotels, and 94% would trade away at least one common amenity - like a hotel bar - in exchange for more pet-friendly policies. The majority of respondents would even trade away concierge services and gym access.

Some other key highlights include:

Putting pet needs ahead of your own: 26% of pet parents rank "pet friendly" as the top hotel attribute, ahead of service, convenience, comfort, and even affordability.

The struggle is real : 84% have encountered at least one issue with overnight accommodations when traveling with their dog or cat.

Transportation proves troublesome: 56% of frequent travelers have experienced confusion or other issues with the location of their dog on a plane.

Because they're worth it: 36% would pay over $100 per night extra for pet-friendly hotel accommodations.

Removing the hurdles would make a world of difference: If they had no obstacles in doing so, 59% would bring their pets when traveling all or most of the time.

Wag! recently partnered with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to offer a bevy of pet-friendly benefits on-site - a first for a major hotel brand. "Wag!'s survey findings reinforce what we continue to hear from our guests – that meaningful pet offerings and amenities are more important than ever for pet parents," said Kathleen Reidenbach, Chief Commercial Officer at Kimpton. "At Kimpton, we are proud of our best-in-class pet amenities, which now include on-property and at-home walks and drop-ins through our partnership with Wag!"

For more information, visit Wag! .

Business Combination Transaction

Wag! recently announced a definitive business combination agreement with CHW Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: CHWA) ("CHW"). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the third quarter of 2022, the combined company will be named Wag! Group Co. Wag! Intends to list the common stock of the combined company on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "PET".

About Wag!

Wag! strives to be the #1 app for pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice and training from local pet caregivers nationwide. Wag!'s community of over 400,000 pet caregivers are pet people, and it shows. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and happiness at the forefront, pet caregivers with Wag! have a trusted record of experience with over 12.1 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! platform and over $325 million total bookings across all 50 states, resulting in more than 96% of services earning 5 stars. For more information, visit wag.co.

