Kim Adams returns to Local 4 News

DETROIT, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Local 4 News Meteorologist Kim Adams will rejoin WDIV as a meteorologist on all of our station's main content platforms -- Local 4 News on television, the station website clickondetroit.com, and the station's streaming channel Local 4+, it was announced today by WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis. Adams will start these new roles beginning August 8.

"We've been searching for someone who can serve the changing content needs of our audiences for a while now," said Ellis. "In looking all over the country, we were searching for the exact right person to handle what the people of southeast Michigan have clearly told us they need and want on TV, on our website, and with extended coverage during important weather events. In Kim, we discovered that exact right person has been right here at home all along."

Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009, when she left the station to become a full-time mother of her five children.

"We're thrilled to have Kim returning to the Local 4 team," said News Director Kim Voet. "She certainly knows southeast Michigan and the weather that comes with living here. Southeast Michigan also knows Kim, and they know they can depend on her to keep them updated across all our platforms on the changing weather."

In addition to her role joining Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Karen Drew, Jason Colthorp and Bernie Smilovitz on Local 4 News each evening on TV, Kim will be a daily contributor to clickondetroit.com, providing weather forecasts for the website and station apps, as well as providing insights through in-depth articles and a weekly weather newsletter as to why changing weather conditions are happening. She will also serve as one of the primary forecasters on Local 4+, the station's streaming channel, where she will be anchoring extended coverage for all of southeast Michigan.

Teamed with Paul Gross, Andrew Humphrey, Brandon Roux, and Brett Collar, Adams will help sharpen the station's focus on covering local weather under the station's new weather brand, 4 Warn Weather. Using the most powerful weather technology available today, which is exclusive to Local 4 News, the station will give viewers the most up-to-the-minute information pinpointed for each neighborhood, so they are always prepared.

"My job, above all, is to make sure everyone in Detroit and Southeast Michigan is ready for whatever is coming. You'll get that on TV, on our app, website, and streaming channel. After seeing the capabilities of the station's Exact Track 4D Radar product, I can tell you it's a true difference maker. It will help our entire weather team warn our audience dangerous weather is coming before it happens so you can keep your family, and friends safe. This technology is exclusive to Local 4, and it allows us to see things develop even before the national weather service issues warnings," said Adams.

The Exact Track 4D Radar technology also provides street level weather data so with the forecast you will receive daily on all platforms, you can plan your day.

"When the weather is going to be nice, I want to make sure you take advantage of it. With 4 Warn Weather we'll also warn you not to miss a chance to enjoy the outdoor activities that make Michigan special," Adams added.

Adams, who grew up in southeast Michigan, has won numerous awards from the Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters for her weather reporting.

She is also very involved in our community through her volunteer work. She is an active supporter of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, raising awareness for women's health issues. Kim is the former Fundraising and Development Executive for New Day Foundation for Families, which provides financial aid to help cancer patients during treatment. Drawing on her experiences as a domestic violence survivor and breast cancer survivor she is a tireless advocate for living life fearlessly. Additional organizations where she volunteers her time include The Miracle League and Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter. She also devotes time to supporting Michigan Humane.

Adams graduated summa cum laude from Oakland University, ranking 3rd in her graduating class. She received a master's degree from Wayne State University majoring in Radio/TV & Film. In addition, she studied thermodynamics and dynamics at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Graduate School in Washington, D.C., and Synoptic Meteorology at Ohio State University.

"Our commitment to local weather has never been stronger than it is right now. That's what the word "Local" in Local 4 is all about. With Kim back home at WDIV we're putting more "Local" in Local 4 and we'll have additional announcements coming about plans for more special events and coverage of local weather. Things no one has ever done in Detroit," said Ellis.

