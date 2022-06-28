Mendocino Farms Moooves into West Village with Crave-able Culinary Creations

Locals Invited to "Eat Happy" with Free Entrée Grand Opening Offer

DALLAS , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is expanding in Dallas with a new location in West Village (3700 McKinney Avenue) opening on Tuesday, July 12. The West Village location will be the restaurant company's third in the area with two additional openings slated for later this year.

Fast-casual restaurant Mendocino Farms is set to serve high-quality selections crafted with care to more Dallasites with new West Village location. (PRNewswire)

Why is this important? With the new West Village location, Mendocino Farms seeks to bring its adventurous flavors and "Eat Happy" mantra to Dallasites, offering residents and visitors of the in-town neighborhood a convenient dining option, either in the restaurant or through takeout or delivery.

"Known for bringing people together, West Village embodies the spirit of hospitality at the heart of Mendocino Farms," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "This vibrant community of foodies is a perfect fit for our next Dallas location. We're eager to raise the bar on what guests can expect from a fast casual culinary experience, welcoming the West Village community to our herd whether they are nearby residents, professionals or regulars on the Katy Trail."

Locals can join the West Village grand opening celebrations by creating a My Mendo account and selecting "DFW-West Village" as their favorite location before opening day. The offer includes a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

As a new neighbor committed to supporting the communities it serves, Mendocino Farms is donating 50% of opening day sales to La La Land Kind Café's We Are One project, empowering local foster youth with the knowledge and skillset necessary for workplace success.

What's good to eat? Mendocino Farms' menu crafts fresh sandwiches, salads and more inspired by flavors from around the world, including right here in Texas. For those craving the taste of a summer cookout, try the limited-time Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad, featuring shaved, roasted chicken, crispy chopped romaine, kale, cabbage, black bean and corn succotash, grape tomatoes, red onion and fresh cilantro with fresh herb buttermilk ranch. The "Not So Fried" Chicken Sandwich has quickly become a Texas fan-favorite with its elevated take on a classic, made with shaved, roasted chicken breast, Mendo's signature krispies, herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes and pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta – or get it over a bed of greens, salad style – with a side of tangy mustard barbeque sauce or mustard pickle remoulade.

Mendocino Farms' philosophy on creating classics with a tempting twist also extends to its beverage offerings with refreshing agua fresca flavors, including Rose Lemonade, Thai Turmeric Lemonade and Get Your Greens, as well as local beer and wine on tap at the West Village location.

How/where can I get it? Dine-in, order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick up or delivery, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery is available through third-party partners including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. Locals can also Eat Happy with a group through flexible catering options for gatherings with families, friends or coworkers, and other celebratory moments.

To learn more about the upcoming West Village opening, click here .

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 47 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Mendocino Farms) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mendocino Farms