22 Ranches Sold In 30 Minutes. Patten Properties Continues to See High Demand For Acreage In Texas

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property, released 22 new 10+ acre ranches at Rayburn Ranch on Saturday, they all sold in the first 30 minutes.

On Saturday morning, the final 22 ranches were offered to the public. 30 minutes later, they were all sold.

The first section of Rayburn Ranch was released in May. All ranches in the first phase sold in 1 hour. "We had a tremendous response from our advertising so we anticipated a busy weekend" explains John Patten of Patten Properties. "We had initially only planned to release the first phase in May, which was 40 ranches. The demand was so high that we opened up more properties and sold half of phase two, totaling 66 ranches in one day."

Rayburn Ranch features 10 to 40 acre wooded ranches with abundant wildlife, tucked away in a private setting, minutes to Lake Sam Rayburn and thousands of acres of National Forest land. With no time limit to build, property owners have the freedom to buy now, build when they're ready, and choose their own builder. Excellent financing is available.

Many properties with back-up offers. "There has been a little uncertainty recently on what direction the real estate market is heading. We are very pleased to say that there is still a high demand for acreage here in Texas."

Patten Properties specializes in acreage communities close to big city conveniences and is one of the only land companies today offering newly developed properties for sale at or below market value.

For a list of current land offers, visit https://www.pattenproperties.com/.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

