TRIUMPH RECEIVES CONTRACT AWARD FROM MAMMOTH FREIGHTERS

BERWYN, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Interiors business was awarded a contract from Mammoth Freighters for composite air distribution ducts on the Boeing 777 Passenger to Freighter (P2F) conversions. TRIUMPH Interiors will provide manufacturing and engineering support services for the Mammoth Freighters' re-designed air distribution ducting system in the cargo compartment. With the recent increase in Passenger to Freighter conversions in the industry, Mammoth Freighters is establishing its position in 777 conversions and has commitments through 2026 and beyond.

"Supporting Mammoth Freighters, an experienced passenger to freighter provider, demonstrates that we can deliver exceptional value solutions to air freight operators," said Howard Sanderson, General Manager and Vice President of TRIUMPH Interiors. "We complement Mammoth's unique business model by offering an expanding portfolio of industry-leading P2F solutions, including integrated hydraulic power packs for the cargo door system."

TRIUMPH Interiors is a market leader in integrated design and manufacturing of thermo-acoustic insulation systems, air distribution system ducting, thermoplastic interior components, and other aircraft interior composite assemblies for major aerospace OEMs, with facilities located around the globe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

