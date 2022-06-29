Wingstop Brings the Heat with Hot Honey Rub to Celebrate Summer

The Flavor Experts present a twist to the popular flavor for a limited time, bringing sweet, fiery crunch to every bite

DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially summer and Wingstop Inc. (Nasdaq: WING) is turning the heat up another notch with a limited-time flavor that's a match for the season. Beginning this week, fans get their hands on Wingstop's new Hot Honey Rub that's different from the rest.

Beginning this week, fans get their hands on Wingstop’s new Hot Honey Rub that’s different from the rest, bringing sweet, fiery crunch to every bite. (PRNewswire)

Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub flavor pairs the sweetness of honey with a mouthwatering kick of heat from cayenne pepper and ancho chili. But this isn't the sticky, gooey hot honey that people have grown to expect. Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub is a crunchy, sweet, fiery dry rub – a flavor elevation and redirection that's sure to excite fans' tastebuds.

"We had to get in on the hot honey game in a way that only the Flavor Experts could – with a dry rub differentiator," said Marisa Carona, Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer. "Spicy and sweet fans can unite for this buzz-worthy marriage of the two. At Wingstop, we're constantly innovating to stay top of mind and we're confident this craveable, standout flavor will excite our most loyal and future fans alike."

Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub can be hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' favorite proteins – classic or boneless wings and crispy tenders. The flavor will be available through the summer season at all locations, while supplies last, so get 'em while they're hot.

For those seeking a great deal, fans can sample Hot Honey Rub alongside their choice of Wingstop's other 11 bold flavors with the Boneless Meal Deal. This bundle comes with 20 boneless wings, a large fry and two dips for only $15.99. Fans nationwide can #TryHotHoneyRub by ordering online at Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,700 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and thigh bites, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,791 as of March 26, 2022. During the fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2022, Wingstop opened 60 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.4%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 1.2%. During the fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2022, Wingstop generated 62.3% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app, with a goal of digitizing 100% of transactions.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work, was named as a finalist for The Innovation SABRE Award's Best New Product/Brand Launch category for its Thighstop campaign, and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Maddie Lupori

Media@wingstop.com

Click here for media assets

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.