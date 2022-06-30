2 Out Of 3 Survey Respondents Plan To BBQ On 4th Of July

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of America's 246th birthday on Monday, July 4th, 2022, Grill Masters Club and BBQGuys surveyed entrants to its Master the Grill Giveaway: "How do you plan to celebrate Independence Day this year?"
Of the 8,650 total survey respondents, a whopping 67% indicated they plan to celebrate with a barbecue. Fireworks was the second most popular celebration activity with 25%, followed by picnic 19%, attend a parade/community celebration 17%, travel/vacation 11%, camping 8%, with only 3% of respondents indicating they do not plan to celebrate. (Respondents were allowed to select all activities that apply.)
BBQ
67 %(5,758)
Fireworks
25 %(2,178)
Picnic
19 %(1,636)
Attend a parade/community celebration
17 %(1,456)
Travel/vacation
11 %(974)
Camping
8 %(720)
Don't plan to celebrate
3 %(255)
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Grill Masters Club