Burns & Levinson Partner Joseph Maraia Named 2022 IP Star By Managing Intellectual Property

BOSTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Joseph Maraia, co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property group, has been named a 2022 "IP Star" by Managing Intellectual Property for the ninth consecutive year. The IP Stars list includes the country's leading intellectual property professionals who have been highly recommended by their clients and peers. Maraia, who is also a member of the firm's Executive and Diversity Committees, was named an IP Star in Massachusetts.

Maraia has practiced law for over 20 years, handling U.S. and foreign patent prosecution and litigation matters in state and federal courts and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He combines real-world experience as an electrical engineer and master electrician to provide strategic business, technical and legal advice to clients. Maraia is considered a visionary by his engineering arts and biotech clients for his uncanny ability to look at a new technology and visualize exactly what the company is trying to accomplish and how it can be incorporated into a commercial product.

His knowledge and clients span a broad range of industries including consumer products, medical devices, LED lighting solutions, semiconductor equipment, power supplies, lasers, image processing devices, machine learning, micro-displays, optical components, plasma systems, alternative energy technologies, energy harvesting devices, financial services, multimedia, GPS systems, antennas, radar, multivariate analysis techniques, software, robotics, wireless mesh networks, and cellular VOIP and wired telecommunications systems.

He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and his B.S. in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Managing Intellectual Property IP Stars is the leading specialist guide to IP firms and practitioners worldwide. Managing IP has been researching and ranking firms since 1996. This research has expanded over the years, with more than 80 jurisdictions now covered, making it the most comprehensive and authoritative analysis of the industry.

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

