Consulting Magazine Names Protiviti Executives to Its 2022 Top Consultants and Women Leaders in Technology Lists

Barbi Goldstein named one of the Top Consultants; Tricia Callahan recognized as one of the Women Leaders in Technology

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two managing directors with global consulting firm Protiviti have been recognized by Consulting magazine for their accomplishments and impact on the consulting profession. Barbi Goldstein was named to the 2022 'Top Consultants' list for Excellence in Innovation and Tricia Callahan was named to the 2022 'Women Leaders in Technology' list in the Future Leader category.

Goldstein served as Protiviti's Global Innovation Leader from 2019 to 2021, where she was instrumental in driving a global approach to enhancing innovation across the firm. She is currently the firm's global strategic account manager for one of the world's largest financial services organizations. Goldstein has more than 20 years of experience providing Protiviti's financial services industry clients with tailored solutions for their risk and controls, internal audit and SOX compliance requirements. In addition, she serves on the audit committee of the Plainview-Old Bethpage School district in New York.

"Despite all the disruption caused by the pandemic, Barbi significantly upgraded our global innovation program and successfully drove the adoption of design thinking – for which all employees now receive training," said Cory Gunderson, executive vice president of global solutions, Protiviti and a Consulting 'Top Consultant' in 2009. "Her redesign of our global innovation sites residency program – and the unexpected pivot to a virtual experience due to the pandemic – was itself a masterstroke of innovation."

Callahan is a leader in Protiviti's financial services security and privacy practice in the Dallas market and broader West region. She has more than 13 years of experience providing clients with cybersecurity and information security assessment and strategy and audit services and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). Callahan works closely with her IT consulting colleagues to develop specialized client services such as Protiviti's Ransomware Advisory and Recovery offering to help clients strengthen their ransomware resilience and broader cybersecurity posture.

"Tricia is a dynamic leader at Protiviti, combining great intelligence and drive with insightfulness, integrity, empathy and patience," said Kim Bozzella, global leader of Technology Consulting, Protiviti and a 2021 Consulting 'Women Leaders in Technology' honoree. "These qualities enable her to consistently motivate her teams, keep them focused on their goals, and encourage them to collaborate in a way that makes our organization better – while she continually strives to ensure our clients receive excellent service."

Profiles of both Goldstein and Callahan are featured on the Consulting website, together with all the honorees.

Protiviti was named to Consulting's 'Best Firms to Work For' annual list for the eighth consecutive year in 2021.

