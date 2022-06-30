Squaring the Circle: An Innovation Barn, Urban Lumber, And Food Forests

Public-private partnerships provide innovative opportunities and jobs for a more sustainable future in this episode of Made In America: American Innovators

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Digital Media presents episode #6 of Made In America: American Innovators, featuring Envision Charlotte, a public-private partnership between the city of Charlotte, Cisco, Charlotte Center City Partners, Duke Energy and the U.S. Department of Energy. Come along and see the environmental impact, job creation, and economic competitiveness thriving in the heart of an innovation center making waves in the Tar Heel State and setting a national example.

In this episode, we meet Amy Aussieker, Executive Director of Envision Charlotte–she's at the helm of the Innovation Barn. This retrofitted old barn houses entrepreneurs and innovators leading the way toward creating and sustaining a circular economy. The industrialists at the Innovation Barn offer new solutions and ways to scale composting, recycling glass, using fly larvae to reduce food waste, and fostering "volunteer" forests.

Between creating a circular economy and energy monitoring and efficiency, Envision Charlotte has already helped the city of Charlotte and local companies save millions of dollars while also having a significant impact on carbon reduction. From a Smart City building project to Carolina Urban Lumber and Crown Town Compost, we meet just a few leaders and entrepreneurs stepping up to find solutions with the help of Envision Charlotte.

"Consensus is thrilled to tell the story of this exciting group of innovators in the Tar Heel State," said Conor Gaughan, Consensus publisher and CEO. "The city of Charlotte and the surrounding areas will continue to reap the rewards from this public-private partnership for decades. Creating and sustaining a circular economy is just one of the ways Envision Charlotte and the community will take Charlotte into the future."

The holistic community-wide approach we see in episode six to improving the environment, creating a circular economy, and curbing changes to the climate is showing up in cities and towns across the United States, following Charlotte's example.

View this episode of Made In America: American Innovators at https://youtu.be/o5OhoT1pZn0.

