Parker Arts Presents Footloose: The Musical

The Classic is Still Cutting Loose After 40 Years!

PARKER, Colo., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Arts, Culture, and Events (PACE) Center's production of Footloose: The Musical opened last week to rave reviews. The show runs through July 17th and is produced in partnership with Julia Tobey and Give 5 Productions. The classic, following the same storyline as the 1984 film starring Kevin Bacon as Ren McCormack, tells the tale of a high school student who moves to a new town, wins the love of the pastor's daughter, and generally breaks the rules while organizing a dance for his school's terribly repressed students.

"At its simplest, the story makes you think about what life would be like without music," said Parker Arts Cultural Director Carrie Glassburn. "Portraying the celebration of life through the act of dancing, Footloose is, at its heart, an evergreen message of hope and inspiration."

Parker Arts and Give 5 Productions are excited to bring African American actor Miracle Myles to the PACE Center stage as Ren McCormack. "When Ren moves to Bomont, he is immediately met with suspicion, fear and prejudice," said Director and Choreographer Kelly Van Oosbree. "While the script doesn't suggest specifically that race is a factor in the community's collective reaction to Ren, having Miracle portray Ren adds another layer to the story of an outsider."

The film was one of the highest grossing films in 1984 and was nominated for Grammy, Academy and Golden Globe Awards. Footloose features a score by Tom Snow and Dean Pitchford with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman. The film's soundtrack, which reached #1 on the Billboard charts and went on to sell more than 17 million copies worldwide, is packed with hits such as "Footloose," "Let's Hear it For the Boy," "Almost Paradise," and "Holding Out for a Hero."

"The Give 5 Productions team was thrilled to take this show and anchor it in a deeply grounded, newly meaningful way, while entertaining the heck out of our audiences," said Executive Producer Julia Tobey. "We are proud of our inaugural collaboration with Parker Arts and the artistically rich finished product on the PACE stage. We look forward to many more!"

