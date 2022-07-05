CAPRIOTTI'S OPENS WING ZONE FLAGSHIP STORE IN NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

GRAND OPENING FESTIVITIES KICK OFF JULY 11 AT 1513 W CRAIG RD LOCATION

For A Limited Time, Customers Can Receive a Special Grand Opening Offer of Free 6 Piece Wings by Texting "WING" to 69019

LAS VEGAS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone, one of the nation's leading quick service brands serving made-to-order, flavor-packed chicken wings, announces the forthcoming grand opening of its new flagship store in North Las Vegas, Nevada, located at 1513 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas on July 11, 2022. The new store marks a milestone in Wing Zone's expansion, bringing the chain's total footprint to 63 locations.

In 2021, Las Vegas' own Capriotti's, spearheaded by CEO Ashley Morris and President Jason Smylie, purchased the Wing Zone chain, and since that time have reimaged the concept to deliver wings faster than the rest of the industry. Wing Zone's new ownership brings cutting edge automation to the popular chain, and a new process to prepare, cook, and deliver wings fast while also improving the taste and quality of the core products.

In 2008, Morris and Smylie purchased the Capriotti's chain, new to Las Vegas after being established in Delaware, and have since grown it to over 180 units across the country. They plan on following the same playbook to make Wing Zone another home run for the Las Vegas market.

As long-time Las Vegas residents, the business partners have their fingers on the pulse of Las Vegas food fans' desire for quality and have created a powerful formula for delivering fast, delicious restaurant food, accessible in residential neighborhoods and business areas across town.

"Wing Zone has built their success on great wings and award-winning flavors," said Capriotti's CEO Ashley Morris. "Founded in 1991, the chain has grown from a dream at the University of Florida to a much-loved brand with more than 60 locations throughout the United States and abroad. Bringing Wing Zone west will allow us to satisfy demand for better tasting, more flavorful and faster wings in Las Vegas and across the US."

From Tame to Nuclear Habanero, the 31-year-old brand offers options for everyone looking to experience the Scoville Scale firsthand. The flavor line up, featuring tongue-tantalizing flavors such as Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Mango Fire, Blackened Voodoo and Sweet Samurai, was developed as part of Wing Zone's rich history to provide buffalo, sweet, sweet and spicy and dry-rubbed finger foods as staple offerings. The menu focuses on original bone-in wings, boneless wings, and massive hand-breaded tenders as well as flavor rub fries along with the indulgent favorite funnel cake fries.

Wing Zone's multi-step method includes an initial olive-oil baking followed by a two-step frying process which allows an order to be ready to eat in two minutes.

"Flavor Really Fast is the tagline for our new approach. Traditionally, wings take a lot of time to prep and cook – what we are doing changes everything," Morris said. "Life is fast, and people don't have to wait for their order of wings anymore. We've doubled down on our commitment, with new technology and our proprietary cooking method. The award-winning Wing Zone wings are juicier, tastier, and quicker than any wing you've ever experienced before."

Guests can receive a special grand opening offer of free six-piece wings by texting "WING" to 69019.

Online orders for pickup and delivery are also priorities for the launch of the North Las Vegas location. The new location will feature in-shop ordering kiosks, an interactive order status screen, cubbies for all pickup orders; customers also have the option of placing orders directly from their phone at the restaurant. This location and future locations will eventually feature state-of-the-art automation from Miso Robotics, the leading restaurant robotics company.

"Our new shop design has been developed over the past 18 months to feature a fresh new vibe," Morris said. "Wings and sports go great together. In the game of life, it's a win to enjoy wings as often as we can."

Recognized year after year by the National Buffalo Wing Festival for its hot, spicy, and sweet flavors, Wing Zone plans to open additional locations in 2022 including several locations in the Las Vegas metropolitan area with over 100 committed by franchisees nationwide.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its fast service and cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and more than 60 restaurants worldwide. Named one of the fastest-growing franchise concepts by Inc. Magazine, Success Magazine, and Entrepreneur Magazine, Wing Zone plans to grow to more than 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow us on Twitter or Instagram .

