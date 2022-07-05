Kelly Dooley- Queen Bee @ Key To Life Supply

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They say that behind every great man, there is a great woman. Well, in the case of Key To Life this couldn't be more true. Kelly Dooley is COO of Key To Life, but this title doesn't even come close to describing her role in the company. Alongside her husband, Tate Dooley, Kelly is also the co-founder and co-owner of Key To Life. Kelly is responsible for most of the inner workings of the company, being a driving force within every sector of the company's operations. From logistics, to order processing, to creating every single piece of marketing material the company releases, to composing and releasing our newsletters, to product purchasing, to building and maintaining the website, to handling HR and inter-company relations, and everything in between. The company's success is directly related to her efforts, and this is evident every single day. Plain and simple, the company could not function without Kelly!!

The Dooley Family: Lydia Dooley, Echo, Tate Dooley, Teegan Dooley, and the Queen Bee herself, Kelly Dooley. (PRNewswire)

Key To Life's marketing is top notch in the industry. It's clean, it's eye-catching, it's informative and it's cohesive. Typically, marketing is handled by someone who went to college specifically for marketing. Generally informational sheets and handouts are pretty typical for this reason. There are simple headlines, a few pictures and lots of text. Not at KTL. Kelly takes Key To Life's marketing to the next level. Not only is it clean and easy to follow, but every new piece of marketing material seems somehow to be better than the last! Kelly continues to find new and inventive ways to make common things seem exciting, and the mundane details seem exclusive!! Take something like hemp material separation. In a nutshell, it's a pretty straightforward process by which desirable hemp material is separated from undesirable material. Kelly completely turned it on its head and went Super Hero with it, turning it into The Incredible Bulk separation process! Now it's something exciting and eye opening to the industry and swiftly becoming an industry standard.

Content generation and release is, once again, generally relegated to people with writing backgrounds; people who majored in English or creative writing in college. At Key To Life, this is just another role Kelly has masterfully taken on. She is responsible for not only editing, but oftentimes writing the weekly newsletter, and even designing our states regulatory labeling. And on top of that, she helps mold and present it in new and exciting ways! Key To Life's newsletters cover everything from exclusive deals to educational knowledge drops to promotional content describing upcoming events. Kelly makes all this not only palatable, but she makes it interesting and eye-catching.

Creating and maintaining a website can oftentimes be a complicated and frustrating endeavor. People can go to college for years just to be able to write the code necessary to create a functioning website that doesn't crash or isn't so user UNfriendly that people lose interest immediately and move on. Not only has Kelly helped create the website for Key To Life, she also is responsible for adding new products on a nearly daily basis as well as coordinating with the logistical partners AND the financial partners to ensure that it is functional. She taught herself how to embed items in the website and place content strategically so that as it continually changes, the company can maintain functionality and efficiency!

The extreme levels of executive knowledge that she has learned riding the roller coaster throughout the years is absolutely incredible. You often hear Kelly say "I graduated with a art and graphic design degree, How did I end up doing the numbers?". You will find upon further analysis of the spreadsheets of numbers, triple tier pricing, business plan projections & contracts she helps form, you will notice the extreme level of detail and thought that goes into everything that she accomplishes. She will not tell you but she often outperforms highly experienced CPA's, accountants, CFOs and many people with business specific degrees in their specific category. Somehow she knows how to do it all! Learning how to ride the rollercoaster of business in real life is more valuable than any degree you could ever have and Kelly has proven that time and time again!

To top it all off, she is an incredible mother of two wonderful children and an amazing wife to Tate Dooley. She is able to not only assist with at-home learning with her kids, but somehow continues to get major things accomplished on a day to day basis with the company, while juggling a million things. Not only does she do this, but she continues to maintain a positive attitude throughout! Every morning at the daily company meetings, employees get to see Kelly's smiling face telling them "good morning" and starting the day off in a positive way. Kelly is truly an inspiration, self taught business guru, great example of a working leader, highly experienced and well deserved of her official company title - Queen Bee! Be on the look out for this business mogul, Kelly Dooley, and where she takes Key To Life Supply in the future!

Kelly and Lydia Dooley (PRNewswire)

www.ktlsupply.com (PRNewsfoto/Key To Life) (PRNewswire)

