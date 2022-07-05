PASTA RONI INTRODUCES NEW HEAT & EAT OFFERINGS TO HELP EASE MEALTIME CHAOS

Rice-A-Roni Trolley Tour to Feature Microwaveable Pasta Roni Heat & Eat Starting in July

CHICAGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Rice-A-Roni and Pasta Roni, the family-favorite 'San Francisco Treat,' are back with another new convenient pasta that takes some of the prep out of mealtime, Pasta Roni Heat & Eat. Versatile, tasty and easy to prepare, Pasta Roni Heat & Eat will debut in two delicious flavors – Penne Alfredo and Rotini Marinara. This pasta dish microwaves in 60 seconds and can complement any lunch or dinner or be enjoyed as a snack on its own.

Pasta Roni's first Heat & Eat pasta sides make creating great-tasting meals easier than ever with no extra ingredients needed to enjoy. It joins the broader Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat line that comes in five delicious flavors – Chicken, Beef, Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish.

"We know the most irreplaceable asset for families is time, which is why we keep innovating to help make meal prep less chaotic," said Michelle McAlister, Senior Director of Marketing for the Meals portfolio at Quaker Foods North America. "With its familiar and dependable flavors similar to the other Heat & Eat varieties, Pasta Roni Heat & Eat will help make meal prep a breeze for busy families in search of delicious and convenient dinner options with less hassle."

This month, Pasta Roni Heat & Eat will be available at retailers nationwide starting at a suggested retail price of $2.39.

Rice-A-Roni Trolley Tour

As it hits shelves, Rice-A-Roni lovers in select cities can be among the first to taste the new Pasta Roni Heat & Eat side dishes during the Rice-A-Roni Trolley Tour. At upcoming tour stops fans will have the opportunity to check out and take a picture with the trolley, taste the new Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat Chicken and Beef flavors, as well as the new Pasta Roni Heat & Eat in Penne Alfredo and Rotini Marinara flavors, while supplies last and possibly receive limited product coupons and branded items.

The multi-city tour kicked off in Chicago (May 21-25) with a second stop in Philadelphia (June 24-26), and upcoming stops including Charlotte (July 8-10), Dallas (July 22-24), Phoenix (August 5-7) and concluding in our hometown of San Francisco (August 19-21).

For more information about the tour, please visit www.cookwithricearoni.com, and for additional information about Pasta Roni, where to buy the Pasta Roni Heat & Eat and delicious recipes for the entire family, visit www.ricearoni.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

