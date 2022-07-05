Valour Inc. Announces New Chief Sales Officer, Marco Infuso, previously from 21Shares

Mr. Infuso joins Valour's asset management team with immediate effect, taking the lead on the global sales of exchange-traded products (ETPs) as Chief Sales Officer.

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance, announced today that it has appointed Marco Infuso to the role of Chief Sales Officer ("CSO"). With his international experience in the field of digital assets and ETFs, he will drive sales throughout Europe, as well as win new customer groups globally.

Mr. Infuso, a business administration graduate, has held various management positions in asset management over the last 21 years, including in roles at DZ BANK, Pioneer Investments, Lombard Odier, and Commerzbank . Most recently, he made headlines as Managing Director at crypto ETP issuer 21Shares AG with the launch of crypto savings plans in Germany.

In addition to his studies in business administration, Mr. Infuso deepened his knowledge on blockchain and cryptocurrency by gaining the Certified Crypto Financial Expert (CCFE), the leading Swiss crypto & blockchain title for the financial industry.

Valour drew attention in January this year with an investment in SEBA Bank's Series C raise along with a preferred partnership agreement with SEBA Bank, a leading, globally active private Swiss crypto bank, which holds a FINMA license.

"Digital assets are indispensable in today's modern portfolio approach; if they are then also distributed by a regulated provider and finally resemble "normal" ETFs in terms of price, then we are finally talking about the democratization of cryptos for everyone," Mr. Infuso commented as motivations for the move.

"With the SEBA VALOUR Metaverse Index (ISIN DE000SL0F989) we have recently shown how close we are to the pulse of the crypto era while always keeping the customer in focus," said Tommy Fransson CEO of Valour Asset Management. "We are extremely pleased to have convinced Mr. Infuso of our innovative strength and of the economies of scale through our strategic partnership with SEBA Bank - welcome on board."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across four European exchanges. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ) and Enjin ( ENJ ) ETPs, as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero products, the first fully hedged, passive investment product with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

The Company also announces that Ms. Diana Biggs has elected to step down from her role as Chief Strategy Officer to pursue other opportunities. Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Ms. Biggs for her services and continued support of the Company and wish her all the best in her new endeavours.

