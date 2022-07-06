Awesemo.com Rebrands as Stokastic to Reflect Growth and Diversification

The Independent Sports Gaming Media and Analytics Company Completes Rebranding Initiative

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesemo.com has relaunched as Stokastic to recognize its evolution into a multi-platform sports media and analytics enterprise representing a large community of sports fans. The new brand will help the privately held company scale for future growth, unify its growing portfolio of offerings, and attract superior talent.

As Tom Kennedy, CEO and Cofounder explains, "So much has changed since our founding. We've welcomed talented content creators, the sharpest data scientists and engineers in sports, and most importantly, a loyal community of hundreds of thousands of passionate sports gamers." Cofounder Alex Baker adds, "Changing the brand from Awesemo to Stokastic is both a nod to our team's statistical savviness and to all of the individuals that have made this company a huge success."

Awesemo was founded in 2017 by Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) fans who wanted to introduce a more calculated and process-oriented approach to sports gamers. Stokastic builds on that core mission, with the new name referring to stochastic processes which, while eluding precise measurement, can be statistically modeled to reveal critical patterns and insights.

Over the last five years, the company has matured into an major media operation with over 100 contributors across its online properties covering MLB, NFL, NBA and many other sports. In the past 12 months alone, Stokastic has seen over 45 million page views and 20 million views/listens across its YouTube and podcast channels.

The company's accelerated growth has also fed into and enabled its culture of innovation. It has invested heavily in extending its integrated suite of fantasy sports and sports betting products, while further refining its legacy offerings. According to Cofounder Eddie Lai, "The rebrand comes at a pivotal time and allows us to open the next chapter of innovation, which we're looking forward to sharing with our community."

Building on its legacy of helping gamers take a passionate, intelligent and invested stand on outcomes, Stokastic intends to release a plethora of new products and content in the near future, most notably on its OddsShopper platform.

These additions to Stokastic's offerings will further enhance its ability to drive traffic and attention to sportsbooks and other gaming products. Stokastic's users are engaged, early adopters with a demonstrated record of trialing new opportunities. This creates win-win propositions for Stokastic's partners as well as for its members who benefit from the best deals and promotions in the market.

