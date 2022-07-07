Blue Water to Manage Prospect Mountain Campground

Blue Water partnering with National Land Lease Capital on this scenic Western Massachusetts property

OCEAN CITY, Md., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean City, Maryland-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion with the addition of Prospect Mountain Campground in Granville, Massachusetts to its management portfolio. Blue Water is continuing its partnership with real estate developer National Land Lease Capital for operations of the property.

Nestled at 1,350 feet in the foothills of the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts, Prospect Mountain Campground overlooks the Pioneer Valley and Connecticut River. The property has 243 sites total including 120 seasonal sites and 14 cabin accommodations. On-site entertainment includes classic camping activities such as hayrides, arts and crafts, bingo, and family dances, as well as a heated pool, mini golf, and laser tag. The resort also hosts special themed weekends such as Christmas in July Weekend, Las Vegas Weekend, Pirate Weekend, and many others. Located 45 minutes from Hartford, Connecticut and Springfield, Massachusetts, the surrounding area offers plenty of additional attractions within an hour drive, including Six Flags New England, the MGM casino in Springfield, and the Basketball Hall of Fame.

"We are thrilled to take over management of a campground that has such a wonderful history and connection with guests," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "We look forward to continuing the traditions Prospect Mountain Campground has built through their events and impressive on-site amenities. We will continue to foster the spirit of this community-driven property with the Blue Water standard of exceptional guest experiences."

The campground has several exciting deals for visitors to save money, including their 5-For-4 Weeknight Discount running all summer, and the Off-Peak Week Discount which includes seven nights for the price of five available September 5th through October 6th. They also offer free early check-in and late check-out between the same timeframe of September 5th through October 6th.

"During this transition, I have had the pleasure of spending time with both the employees and guests of this beautiful campground," said Joanna Bates, Regional Operations Manager of the property. "Their love and dedication to this property is apparent through their hard work and care in how they operate. We are thrilled to add them to our Blue Water Family and look forward to many years of smiling faces."

The property recently hosted a Seasonal Social on Wednesday, June 27 for the Blue Water and property team to better get to know the guests and talk about the future of Prospect Mountain Campground.

Photos of the property and the Seasonal Social event can be viewed here. For more information on Prospect Mountain Campground, please visit https://www.prospectmtncampground.com/.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

About National Land Lease Capital:

NLLC is a real estate development company specializing in the acquisition, development, management, and repositioning of real estate assets in the outdoor hospitality sector. The firm utilizes a broad base of capital partnerships and prides itself on creating value and direct access to the sector in fund management, strategic joint ventures, and other unique platforms for institutions, investment managers, family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals and organizations. To learn more, visit nl-lc.com.

