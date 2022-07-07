Ellianos Coffee Drive-Thru Coffee Franchise Reaches 100th Store Milestone

LAKE CITY, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern-based drive-thru coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, announced that it officially reached the 100-store milestone earlier this month when it welcomed its latest franchisee to the franchise "family." The specialty coffee brand has been experiencing exponential growth over the past year, dedicated to expanding the franchise while maintaining the family-owned business feeling it has fostered since its inception.

Ellianos celebrated its 20th anniversary in April of this year and announced at that time it had over 60 stores in development. As of July 1, Ellianos has 23 stores opened and over 80 additional stores in development. The franchise has laid a strong foundation of satisfied franchisees and customers, building its brand awareness through a strategic growth plan.

Ellianos Coffee Vice President of Franchise Development, Chad Stewart, remarked, "We are very excited about the growth and brand momentum at Ellianos; however, every single store in our franchise that is signed or opened, we keep the focus back on the local community with that local owner-operator mindset." He went on to state, "Giving back locally is at the core of who we are."

In its over 20-year history, Ellianos has built a robust franchisee support system - an element that several new franchisees have noted is a selling point for the franchise. On May 20, Ellianos announced it secured $25 million in funding for its franchisees through a partnership with First Federal Bank to streamline the lending process.

Scott Stewart, Ellianos President and Founder, commented, "It's our goal to take the headache out of owning a business so that our franchisees can focus on operating their stores the best way they can and accomplish their business goals." He went on to state, "We're building strategically. We've got a lot of moving parts, but they all work together to get stores up and running as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Ellianos is seeking franchisees for territories in states throughout the southeast United States, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos was founded in 2002 with the mission to serve 'Italian Quality at America's Pace.' Founders Scott and Pam Stewart have continued their dedicated work of expanding the franchise while making everyone feel like part of the family. The franchise is experiencing exponential growth but remains true to its core values and mission. There are currently 23 operating store locations, with over 80 more locations in some stage of development.

In 2022, the Franchise Business Review (FBR) named Ellianos a Top Franchise, and was also named a 2022 Top Food Franchise. In 2021, Entrepreneur Magazine named Ellianos on its Top Food Franchise list. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/

