HUDOCK EMPLOYMENT LAW GROUP'S ELIZA LANGDON OLIVER RECOGNIZED AS A TOP BUSINESS LEADER IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer defense law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that litigator Eliza Langdon Oliver has been selected as a nominee for the "Women to Watch" award for Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Symposium and Awards" and recognized in a special supplement. The 2022 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

The" Women to Watch" award recognizes emerging leaders who "made noteworthy contributions in the past year and are well on their way to making a meaningful imprint on the future of their organization and the local business community," says the feature.

"This recognition is a testament to Eliza's work ethic, as she has consistently proven her ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," said Founding Attorney Robert Hudock.

Oliver is a litigator with over 10 years of experience. Her practice is focused on employment law and her experience includes wage and hour cases; FEHA discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases; and class actions. Oliver's clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities, that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits.

Oliver says she enjoys the close contact she has with clients, and the opportunity to brainstorm strategy. "We don't take a cookie-cutter approach, we really think things through and try to develop the best strategies for our clients."

Earlier this year, Oliver was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Woman of Influence" and last year she was honored by the Los Angeles Times as an "Inspirational Women Award" nominee.

Before joining Hudock Employment Law Group, Oliver practiced in several large international firms. She graduated from Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, and served as production editor for the Loyola Los Angeles Law Review. She earned her bachelor's degree from Michigan State University, also magna cum laude, with a double major in Economics and Social Policy/Relations.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. The firm has achieved successful results for clients in the areas of Wage & Hour, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Wrongful Termination, Employee Leave, Workplace Management, Employment Agreements. For more information, please visit https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

