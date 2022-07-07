Syncron's Price Solution Selected to Accelerate Navistar's Aftermarket Service Excellence

Using Syncron Price's advanced analytics and AI capabilities, Navistar prioritizes a customer-centric pricing model and operational efficiency for one of the largest fleets of commercial vehicles in the U.S.

ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron, the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SaaS solutions dedicated to Service Lifecycle Management (SLM), today announced that leading commercial vehicle and parts manufacturer, Navistar has selected Syncron Price™ to manage and optimize price for its aftermarket services parts business.

With more than a million trucks on the road in the U.S. and Canada, and a service network of more than 1,000 dealer service partner locations across North America, Navistar boasts one of the largest commercial vehicle parts distribution networks in the country. Headquartered in Illinois, Navistar companies include International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, aftermarket parts brands Fleetrite®, ReNEWed® and Diamond Advantage®.

"We're honored that a company as respected as Navistar has placed its confidence in Syncron to fortify customer satisfaction through pricing optimization," says Anneliese Schulz, chief sales officer, Syncron. "With Syncron Price's powerful analytics identifying opportunities for pricing improvements, manufacturers can focus on broader areas for business growth and product innovation. We look forward to supporting Navistar's aftermarket success for many years to come."

About Syncron

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customer's ability to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, we offer the first, innovative, customer-endorsed, and complete end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management solution portfolio. Syncron's offer encompasses leadership solutions such as: service parts inventory, price, equipment uptime, warranty, service contract, and field service management. Delivered on Syncron's Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, our solutions offer customers competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences, while simultaneously driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturer or distributer's business. It is no secret that world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more information, visit syncron.com.

