Bluebird Botanicals Celebrates Ten Years in Business

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Botanicals, Certified B Corporation® and industry-leading manufacturer of CBD products, is honored to celebrate ten years in business as of July 11, 2022. As one of the longest-established companies in the CBD industry, Bluebird Botanicals has proudly helped shape the course of hemp-derived CBD in the U.S. over the past decade.

On the legislative front, Bluebird founder and chairman Brandon Beatty helped draft the 2018 Farm Bill that guaranteed hemp's legal status at the federal level. The company also set the standard for product quality, safety and transparency in a still-unregulated industry, most notably developing the first batch lookup system so that customers could verify the purity and potency of their products with third-party lab results. Additionally, it was among the first CBD companies to become a certified B Corporation™, a badge that reinforces its commitment to being a good global citizen.

Since its launch in Boulder, CO in 2012, Bluebird Botanicals has grown its offerings to include oil tinctures, soft gel capsules, gummies and topicals with both full- and broad-spectrum options available to consumers.

"We've heard from so many people over the years that Bluebird's hemp products have helped them and their loved ones experience a better quality of life," said Beatty. "None of that positive change would be possible without the continued support of our customers and the Bluebird team. We're so grateful to everyone who's come along with us on this journey over the past ten years."

"A decade later, Bluebird Botanicals still continues to innovate and deliver top-quality products to people who are ready to experience the power of hemp for themselves," said president and CEO Josh Luman. "We look forward to many more years of supporting the wellness of people around the country."

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012, Bluebird's vision has always been driven by the deepest respect for the hemp plant and the plethora of benefits it can provide. With an overarching focus on quality, it has grown into one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. With its B Corp Certification™ and self-affirmed GRAS status, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its growth in this competitive market.

For more information on Bluebird Botanicals, please visit www.bluebirdbotanicals.com .

Contact: Morgan Bierbaum

Brand Manager

m.bierbaum@bluebirdbotanicals.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bluebird Botanicals LTD