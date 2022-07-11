Esaote North America installs the first Magnifico™ Open MRI system in Tennessee.

FISHERS, Ind., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the heels of FDA approval, Esaote North America, Inc. is excited to announce the first installation of the Magnifico™ Open MRI system at the Sport Ortho Urgent Care clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. Inspired by customers and designed for the user, the Magnifico™ Open bridges the gap between traditional musculoskeletal and whole-body imaging.

The new Magnifico™ Open MRI system from Esaote. (PRNewswire)

Esaote North America, Inc. installs the first Magnifico™ Open MRI system in the US.

Equipped with advanced technologies like Speed Up, True Motion, and Metal Artifact Reduction (MAR) for patients with metal implants, the Magnifico™ Open offers versatility in imaging across a wide range of clinical applications. Designed for patient comfort, the open gantry design is ideal for scanning claustrophobic patients, children, and large adults and has a compact footprint uniquely suited for hospitals, imaging centers, and in-office clinics.

"We chose the Magnifico™ Open from Esaote because it offered the best option for our clinic size. The small footprint allows us to get a great magnet that produces excellent images and offers our patients a streamlined continuity of care all in one place," says Brant Bell, MSM, PA-C, Founder/VP of Clinical Services, Sport Ortho Urgent Care.

"We are thrilled to bring this pioneering technology to Sport Ortho Urgent Care. We look forward to a successful partnership and are excited for our new colleagues to experience the innumerable benefits the Magnifico™ Open will bring to patient care," says Robert Lewis, President and General Manager of Esaote North America, Inc.

Drawing upon 40 years of innovation, Esaote's founding philosophies continue to push the technological boundaries of MRI, delivering cost-effective and eco-friendly diagnostic imaging solutions that meet customers' clinical and financial demands worldwide.

About Esaote

Esaote North America, Inc., as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies. Esaote S.p.A. is a leader in medical device manufacturing in the areas of Ultrasound, Dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy, with an international presence in 80 countries.

For further information, contact:

Kerry Adapathya, MRI Marketing Manager, Esaote North America, Inc.

kerry.adapathya@esaote.com | (c) 1+317.416.4883

Esaote North America, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Esaote North America, Inc.