EZVIZ will kick off its hottest deals on some year-round smart home best-sellers for Amazon Prime Day 2022

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security, is kicking off its Prime Day for homeowners looking for high quality smart home products. EZVIZ is providing special offers for a long list of indoor and outdoor home security cameras. Customers will find products that suit their needs at significant savings.

Prime Day takes place on July 12 and 13, 2022. This will be the best time to get EZVIZ cameras at great prices. For those who plan to travel during the summer vacation but need to know their home will be safe, EZVIZ offers simple, feature-packed solutions for both beginners and tech-savvies to level-up home security. In addition to 24/7 protection, homeowners can also see when their packages get delivered as well as stay connected to pets and family despite the distance.

The list below features some of the best deals. These and more can also be found on the EZVIZ Amazon Store.

For front-door communications

Never miss a knock or a delivery with the simply reliable DB1 doorbell. It features ultra-wide 180-degree field-of-view in stunning 2K resolution to see visitors from head to toe, and facilitates two-way communication for you to respond from anywhere at anytime. It also sends real-time human detection alerts so you stay in the know.

For outdoor 24/7 protection

One of EZVIZ's top-selling outdoor cameras that greatly simplifies outdoor surveillance with reliable use and powerful performance. With AI-powered person detection, active defense function and color night vision, the camera effectively detect and deter intruders in real-time even at night. The camera ensures non-stop protection supported by an IP67 weatherproof enclosure.

For indoor care & love

A must-have indoor camera that is packed with most-needed features with an elegant modern appearance. Looking like a stylish home accessory, it fits into your home to provide protection and distant companionship. Thanks to its 360-degree panoramic view, 2K+ resolution, AI-powered person detection, auto-zoom tracking, and great night vision, you can always stay informed about activities happening at home, and safely record the precious moments of your family members or pets.

