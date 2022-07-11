Your Photos
SKF Half-year report to be published on 20 July

Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Half-year results for 2022 on 20 July at approximately 08:00 (CEST). Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/62b9c77a59bc741400061326/skff

Sweden                        +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International          +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode:                    371618

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact: PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-half-year-report-to-be-published-on-20-july,c3599478

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3599478/1603051.pdf

20220711 SKF Half-year report to be published on 20 July

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skf-half-year-report-to-be-published-on-20-july-301583639.html

SOURCE SKF

