Fortis Fire, a leading national fire protection company, launches rebranded web and social presence as acquisitions heat up.

CHICAGO , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the increasingly supercharged Mergers & Acquisitions market, Fortis Fire announces their redesigned website and social presence supporting their Family of Fortis Brands. https://fortisfire.com

Fortis Fire + Safety - The Next Generation of Fire Protection. EXCELLENCE IN FIRE PROTECTION SERVICESAt Fortis, we provide industry-leading fire protection services across the United States. Our ever-growing footprint can be seen in California, Florida, Texas, and Chicago and we are acquiring new brands all the time.ACQUISITIONS – DESIGNED WITH OWNERS IN MINDLet the next generation of fire protection steward your legacy into the future. (PRNewswire)

Fortis Fire is the next generation of Fire Protection companies, providing superior service and a culture that is uniquely people-centric. Fortis is a well-financed, reliable company with a strong track record of satisfied owners. The company has acquired increasing numbers of mid-sized Fire and Life safety companies in the past 2 years, starting with their inaugural acquisition: VFS Fire and Security Services located in Orange, CA, Golden State Fire Protection in Fontana, CA, Meshwrx a wireless alarm central station monitoring services company and Life Safety Management out of Boynton Beach, FL.

"I was contacted by a trusted partner in the industry who said Fortis Fire was not like the other guys. The advice he gave me was, "it doesn't hurt to talk." and he was right. So I contacted Fortis, we met, we talked, I liked what they had to say and I sold my company to Fortis Fire.

The process of selling to Fortis was so smooth, they understood what a big decision this was for me. It was as seamless as transferring ownership to a family member."

- RANDY NELSON

Fortis Co-Founder and President of VFS Fire & Security Services

Fortis founder and CEO Rich Ennis invites all owners of Fire Protection companies to reach out to the team to discuss the unrivaled flexibility and speed of the Fortis acquisition process.

ACQUISITIONS DESIGNED WITH OWNERS IN MIND

The Fortis acquisition process provides an opportunity for the next generation of fire protection to steward Fire and Life Safety company owners' legacy into the future. As a company, Fortis is technologically forward-thinking, flexible, and dedicated to its people. Taking a long-term view, they prioritize investing in people, growth, quality of service, and forward-thinking innovation.

"With Fortis, we continue to operate our business brands as we begin to improve our operational systems to better serve our customers. Being acquired by a larger organization will make a significant difference if your life and the lives of your people. Not only in terms of better benefits such as medical, 401K, etc. It presents more opportunities for career development and advancement."

-JOHN SOLONYNKO

Chief Operation Officer of VFS Fire & Security Services

Fortis Fire aims to become the premier provider of Fire Protection services by always being onSPEC.

SAFETY

To truly be a world-class company we must be committed to zero safety incidents.

PROFESSIONALISM

Pleasant, polite, passionate, and timely are hallmarks of Fortis' professionalism.

EXPERTISE

At Fortis, our people develop elite skills and capabilities for every role.

COMMUNICATION

Fortis understands that good communication is an essential part of any job done well.

From California to Chicago, to Texas and Florida, Fortis Fire is building a national family of brands that is unrivaled in the Fire Protection business.

Contact information: Jeremiah Crocker jeremiah.crocker@fortisfire.com (603) 496-5207

"There is a significant opportunity that comes from being acquired by a larger organization. It presents career opportunities for yourself and for your people. Being part of a larger organization presents greater potential benefits, that could change the overall lifestyle of our employees."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fortis Fire & Safety