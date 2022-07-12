Kiddie Academy announces 'Storytime LIVE!' events at Academies nationwide

Educational child care provider to host free events for local families through the summer

ABINGDON, Md. , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care locations in the U.S. will host "Storytime LIVE!," a free community event promoting reading and comprehension to children from birth through age 12 with special literary character visits in July, August and September.

"Reading is key to developing our children's literacy and language skills," said Joy Turner, Kiddie Academy vice president of education. "We notice that children who were read to from birth develop strong language skills early and are ready for school."

Participating Academies will make favorite children's stories come to life through these events, which feature the reading of a children's book and a special visit from a corresponding character. Characters this year include "Llama, Llama," "Curious George," "Hungry Caterpillar," "Rainbow Fish," "Paddington Bear" and more. In addition to the reading fun, each event will feature several other entertaining activities and healthy snacks for the entire family.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), parent-child verbal interactions, including those that occur through reading in early childhood, predict critically important outcomes through age 14 years. Storytime LIVE! underscores Kiddie Academy's commitment to making developing literacy fun for children.

"By engaging our children at Storytime LIVE! and showing how fun reading can be, our hope is that parents and children will continue reading at home," said Turner.

To locate and register for a Storytime LIVE! event near you, visit KiddieAcademy.com/Events/Storytime-Live .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981 the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® philosophy, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score® of 82 (a measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty), the Kiddie Academy system excels in providing an exceptional customer experience. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland and there are currently 300 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system located in 34 states and the District of Columbia. The Kiddie Academy system expects to open 30 new Academies in 2022. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com . Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business.

