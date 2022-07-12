Your Photos
Otis Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Advisory

Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Judy Marks, Rahul Ghai and Anurag Maheshwari will discuss the company's second quarter results and the outlook for 2022.

To register for the event click here. A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.otis.com prior to the call and a recording of the call will be made available on the website later in the day.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, include 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:                   

Katy Padgett

Michael Rednor

+1-860-674-3047

+1-860-676-6011

kathleen.padgett@otis.com

investorrelations@otis.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-second-quarter-2022-earnings-advisory-301584270.html

